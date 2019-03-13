Latin Club competition
The Crown Point Latin Club Certamen (Jeopardy-like competition) teams competed at the Indiana Certamen Invitational at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne. Eight schools from around the state brought 26 teams to compete in this event. Crown Point entered six teams in the competition: two at the novice level, two at the intermediate level and two at the advanced level. All teams advanced to their final rounds and Crown Point returned home with two first place trophies.
In the novice division, the team of Jacqui Bozinovski and Isabella Olson placed second and the team of Gracie Kenda, Alex Pearman and Ella Wrigley placed third.
In the intermediate division, Abhi Nimmagadda, Grace Philbin and Ana Gramosli placed first while the team of Joey Bell, Henry Philbin, Jack Philbin and Karina Snoddy placed second.
In the advanced division, the team of Joe Burke, Joey Lucas and Julie Tran placed 1st and Jessica Bao, Toni Bunch and Lukas Denney placed second.
Preschool open enrollment
Open enrollment continues for the 2019-2020 Hobart YMCA Preschool at 601 W. 40th Place. Call 219-942-2183 or visit www.hobartymca.org for class times, prices and registration requirements.
CHS State ISSMA Solo and Ensemble results for winds, percussion and strings
A total of 23 students from Chesterton High School represented the Duneland School Corporation last month at the State ISSMA Solo & Ensemble Event for Winds, Percussion and Strings that was held in Indianapolis. The students under the direction of Adam Bess and Brian Grenier earned a total of 24 medals. Three gold medals with distinction and perfect score, five gold medals with distinction, 14 gold medals and two silver medals were awarded.
Gold medals with distinction and perfect score awarded for solo performances: Andrew Engel, Sarah Harmon and Holly Kittredge.
Gold medals with distinction awarded for solo performances: Joseph Adcock and Blake Fletcher.
Gold medals awarded for solo performances: Gavin Dooley, Glade Fuller, Libby Gibson, Nicolo Lovinello, Adam Stobbe and Hunter Torres.
Silver medals for solo performances: Caden French and Evan Sprang.
Gold medals with distinction awarded for ensemble performances: Joseph Adcock, Karina Hanson and Olivia Smilgius.
Gold medals awarded for ensemble performances: Ethan Botts, Samantha Crom, Chloe Eash, Anna Fletcher, Anthony Miskus, Roxanne Schwab, Brooke Wilson and Madison Wunderlin.
Hawksworth to compete in National Geographic Society state competition
Chesterton Middle School eighth grader Riley Hawskworth has been notified by the National Geographic Society that he is one of the semifinalists eligible to compete in the 2019 National Geographic GeoBee Indiana State Competition. The contest will be held on March 29 on the IUPUI campus.
Morgan Park Academy math team wins Regional Championship
Morgan Park Academy’s math team began competition season by bringing home ribbons and medals home from the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ICTM) regional competition at Saint Xavier University on Feb. 23, 2019.
Nearly two dozen students combined to help the Warriors win their region with 504 points, the third-best score among 71 schools in Division 1A statewide.
Team members include seniors Murphy Chen, Bryan Coronado, Ethan Deng, Tony Tang and Will Wei; juniors Chelsea Chai, Jason Chen, Anthony Jurek, Shane Liu and Luming Zhao; sophomores Sabrina Eng, Shuji Lu, Oscar Zhang and Wayne Zhang; and freshmen Tiffany Chen, Elijah Davis, Tom Gu, Chris Ji, Lana Liu, Lydia Liu and Merlin Mo; and coaches James Goehmann and Catie McAlister.
Individual awards
Algebra 1 — second place, Merlin Mo
Geometry — third place, Shuji Lu
Pre-Calculus — first place (tie), Tony Tang
Team awards
Algebra 1 — second place
Pre-Calculus — first place
Calculator — second place
Oral — second place
Freshman-Sophomore 8-Person — first place
Freshman-Sophomore 2-Person — first place
Junior-Senior 2-Person — first place
The team will compete at the state finals in May.
Nathan Hale STEAM night
WHITING —Nathan Hale School held its STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Mathematics) night. Students explored STEAM activities ranging from creating their own light-up bookmark with paper circuits to building an extractor to remove ping pong balls from a container to determining how to bend light successfully to hit a target. Students could also see a planetarium show in the Challenger Center Portable Planetarium, explore the Indiana Dunes’ environment while creating edible layers of soil and make their own lava lamp.