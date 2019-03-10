Kindergarten roundup
Portage Township Schools will host its annual kindergarten round-up from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 13. This is for all families with children in Portage Township who will be five years old as of Aug. 1. On that date you will visit your child's school to finalize your child's registration, provide the required registration documents and sign up for an important kindergarten readiness assessment. You can save time by completing the registration paperwork online by visiting the PTS website at www.portage.k12.in.us. Prior to round-up, the process will take approximately 30 minutes to complete. Computers will be available at round-up for families who need help completing the online registration process. Please bring the following registration documents with you to round-up: your child's birth certificate, verify proof of immunizations, and social security number, as well as the parent or guardian's driver's license, guardianship papers if necessary, and two documents showing proof of residency. To view more information about Portage Township Schools' Kindergarten Round-Up, visit www.portage.k12.in.us and click on the kindergarten round-up link.
Dreams come true at Mommy’s Haven Princess Brunch
Children and their parents swarmed Crown Point Christian School as they waited to meet with Disney Princesses. Princesses from Paul Mitchell Cosmetology School in Merrillville came out to pamper the girls and make them as pretty as a princess. This was the 5th annual event which helps Mommy’s Haven receive support from the community along with helping families have a fun event to attend. The girls were able to get their hair done, make arts and crafts and meet the princesses while they ate brunch.
There were about 300 kids and about 250 adults in attendance.
“We would like to thank Pathway Church and Crown Point Christian School for helping us with the event for the 5th year,” Katie Camus, the executive director at Mommy’s Haven said. “This event has been selling out and is such a blast, the girls have so much fun.”
The brunch also included coloring pages, tea parties, nail painting and a photo booth with Anna, Elsa and Belle from Once Upon a Celebration.
MCHS teams finish among top 5 in Japanese Olympiad
Students from Michigan City High School showcased their Japanese language skills and knowledge at the recent Japanese Olympiad of Indiana, with all teams finishing among the top five in the State. At Level 3, the team of Trinity Clayton and Robert Lemon finished second in Indiana. In the playoffs they tied with another City team of Parker Gouge, Megan Steinhiser and Olivia Leary. The Level 4 team of Natalie Parker and Kiara Stansil placed third. This marks the third straight year that the Parker/Stansil team made the finals. At Level 2, the hardest level to break through since it has the biggest field, the two City teams of Reese Attar, Linda Will and Raven Stansil, and Erica Galindo, Aviana Garner and Mia Taylor scored well in the playoffs, taking fourth and fifth place.
Two Valparaiso University seniors named Orr Fellows
Nathaniel Bouman ’19 and Jake Landgraf ’19 have been named to the prestigious Orr Fellowship, recognizing them as future business leaders of Indianapolis.
Orr Fellowship is a prominent, two-year, post-graduate program combining a full-time position at an innovative, Indianapolis-based company with a curriculum focused on community involvement, professional development and leadership. With an annual acceptance rate of 5 percent, it is not an easy achievement.
Bouman, a native of Valparaiso, will receive his bachelor’s in computer science, physics and humanities with a minor in mathematics and is in Christ College — The Honors College. He is involved in extracurricular activities such as: former president of Mortar Board Honor Society ΠΣΑ (Gown and Gavel chapter), member of Sacristy Staff at the Chapel of the Resurrection, Peer Minister, public relations chair of the Social Action Leadership Team (SALT) and undergraduate research in both the computer science and physics departments, including a summer at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Landgraf, a native of Williams Bay, Wisconsin, will receive his bachelor’s in communications and humanities with a minor in sociology. In addition to being part of Christ College, he is involved with fraternity life, University Programming Council and Union student staff.
Jackson Elementary School receives national recognition for commitment to empowering students
Jackson Elementary School has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW LaunchTM. It is one of just 214 elementary schools across the U.S. to receive this honor. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of Pre-K through 12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.
“Jackson Elementary School is honored to receive recognition as a PLTW Distinguished School,” said Jackson principal, Dr. Linda Rugg. “Through real-world applications, students are engaged in hands-on science experiences that instill a love of science and math. They provide leadership opportunities for boys and girls of all abilities in all grades. All staff, students and parents embraced the program and 100% of teachers were trained in the PLTW program and processes. I am proud to be a PLTW Distinguished School and attest to the positive impact this program has had on student attitudes and achievement. I am appreciative of the support that PLTW provides through their curriculum and programming as well.”
“It is a great honor to recognize Jackson Elementary School for their commitment to students,” said Vince Bertram, president and CEO of PLTW. “They are a model for what school should look like, and they should be very proud of ensuring students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”