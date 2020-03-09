Education roundup

Portage Township fundraiser raises $22,925

PORTAGE — The Portage Township Education Foundation’s recent Major Saver fundraiser ended with a total of $22,925 raised.

Some $16,641 will go toward PTEF funding for grants toward Portage Township School teachers while $6,284 will be going back to the schools who helped raise the money.

“The fundraiser was a complete success. All the schools will be using that money for different things. Some will install innovative reading areas, materials for STEM projects and to motivative learning labs,” said Chad Bogue, President of PTEF.

Major Saver is a fundraiser that offers restaurant and family entertainment discount cards that students sell to raise funds that benefit education foundations and schools. A few of the local businesses that participated were YoAmazing, Clancy’s, Mexico Lindo and Schoop’s.

“It’s great to give back to the community. We try to do as much as we can, especially for the schools here,” said April Gibson-Sternburg, manager at YoAmazing.

Ten schools participated - two middle schools and eight elementaries. The schools sold a total of 3,190 cards combined, Crisman Elementary being the highest seller who sold over 600 cards alone.