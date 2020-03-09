Education roundup

Ed foundation offers Major Saver discount cards
MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Education Foundation offers Major Saver discount cards for sale as a fundraiser through the Merrillville schools and online.
The $10 card provides savings with more than 20 local BOGO or discount offers at businesses in Merrillville. Once the card is purchased, thousands of valid nationwide offers are available by downloading the free Major Saver app to an Android or iOS device.
Students in grades K-8 will sell cards from March 12, through March 24; high school students will sell cards from March 20, through April 20.
Major Saver cards can be purchased online at www.majorsaver.com. The online sale can be credited back to a particular student and school. All cards purchased online will be mailed directly to the customer.
All of the money generated from this fundraiser goes back to supporting Merrillville Education Foundation programs for Merrillville Community School Corp. children. Since its inception in 2002, the Merrillville Education Foundation has given nearly $370,000 to the Merrillville Schools in the form of grants and Major Saver fundraising.
For more information on the Major Saver card or the foundation, visit merrillvilleeducationfoundation.org
Portage Township fundraiser raises $22,925
PORTAGE — The Portage Township Education Foundation’s recent Major Saver fundraiser ended with a total of $22,925 raised.
Some $16,641 will go toward PTEF funding for grants toward Portage Township School teachers while $6,284 will be going back to the schools who helped raise the money.
“The fundraiser was a complete success. All the schools will be using that money for different things. Some will install innovative reading areas, materials for STEM projects and to motivative learning labs,” said Chad Bogue, President of PTEF.
Major Saver is a fundraiser that offers restaurant and family entertainment discount cards that students sell to raise funds that benefit education foundations and schools. A few of the local businesses that participated were YoAmazing, Clancy’s, Mexico Lindo and Schoop’s.
“It’s great to give back to the community. We try to do as much as we can, especially for the schools here,” said April Gibson-Sternburg, manager at YoAmazing.
Ten schools participated - two middle schools and eight elementaries. The schools sold a total of 3,190 cards combined, Crisman Elementary being the highest seller who sold over 600 cards alone.
Willowcreek Middle School will be using the money to give back their students. “At the end of the year we have a what’s called a Mega party for all the students. We rent out big inflatables for the kids, giant slides and obstacle courses,” said Michelle Stewart, Principal at Willowcreek Middle School.
Willowcreek Middle School has had this event for a few years and is always looking for a way to bring students together. “This is a chance for them to go play, be with their friends and sign yearbooks. It’s a struggle to find the money to pay for all that but it’s a really wonderful thing that they’re able to have that event,” said Stewart.
PTEF board member Carl Kurek went to each school that participated in the fundraiser to deliver their checks. The PTEF engages the community in fundraising efforts supporting grant programs that directly impact students in the Portage Township Schools.
PTEF is a nonprofit entity comprised of volunteers from throughout the community. The foundation has awarded more than $150,000 in grants to Portage Township School teachers for their innovative learning projects resulting in student achievement since 2006.
PTEF remains dedicated to supporting teachers and students in their efforts to innovate and achieve.