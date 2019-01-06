Members Advantage Credit Union offers college scholarships
MICHIGAN CITY — Members Advantage Credit Union announced that scholarship applications are being accepted for their annual Gail Walker and Leona Bruno scholarships, offered to high school seniors and to students in their first or second year in college.
Available scholarships:
In 2010, MACU established the Gail Walker Memorial Scholarship in memory of the former board member’s years of service. It is awarded annually to a graduating high school senior, college freshman or sophomore in the amount of $1,000 to students with academic achievement.
The Leona Bruno Scholarship was established in 1994 in memory of the first manager of MACU. Annually, it is awarded to a graduating high school senior with scholastic achievement in the amount of $1,000.
The deadline for scholarship applications is Feb. 11. Call 219-874-6943 or 877-874-6943 with any questions. To apply, visit www.macuonline.org/college-scholarships.