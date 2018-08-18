Public Access Bleeding Control Station donated to DSC
The Duneland School Corporation (DSC) received a donation of a "Public Access Bleeding Control Station" from a New York based company that is operated by a graduate of Chesterton High School. Tony Emanuele, a federal law enforcement officer currently based in Washington, D.C., is the co-owner of Medicine in Bad Places. He and his partner/co-owner, Shawn Soler, travel around the country teaching tactical medicine courses to police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel. Emanuele recently spent time in Chesterton training DSC employees on the use of tourniquets as a primary source of first aid for serious bleeding. "Stop The Bleed" is the latest in first aid training with origins coming out of the battlefields in Iraq and Afghanistan. First responders across the United States are being trained on the application of tourniquets and pressure bandages that are utilized to stop bleeding in cases or serious lacerations or blood loss related trauma. The donated kit, presented to the school corporation on the first day of school, will be mounted outside of the Nurse's Office at Chesterton High School.
Local lawmakers honor Boone Grove High School baseball team
State Reps. Mike Aylesworth (R-Hebron) and Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point) honored the Boone Grove Wolves baseball team for their state championship title.
The Wolves clinched the IHSAA Class 2A state championship after edging the Southridge High School Raiders 5-4 at Victory Field in Indianapolis. Led by first-year head coach Patrick Antone, Boone Grove achieved its first-ever state title in any sport and compiled a 22-5 record.
“The Wolves’ incredible season is a testament to all their hard work and determination,” Aylesworth said. “After earning the school’s very first state title, these young men’s efforts will forever be remembered.”
Scholarship recipients
The Highland Elks presented lodge scholarship checks in the amount of $1500 to Munster graduate Vivian Wei who will be attending Amhurst College this fall and Matt Cotner who be attending the University of Notre Dame. The Highland Elks hold fundraisers throughout the year for the scholarships.
BNI Cheer Team raises funds for Cancer Resource Center
The Bishop Noll Cheer Team lives the BNI mission of helping others. The team and Coach Juli Sandoval participated in a carwash benefiting the Cancer Resource Centre – Unite & Fight Cancer Walk & Fun Run. They raised $576 in their fifth year helping at the car wash and look forward to continuing their efforts to give back to the community.
WDSO goes back on air Monday
Chesterton High School’s radio station, WDSO-FM 88.3, will be marking the 42nd year of broadcasting as it resumes its regular programming on Monday. The station broadcasts continuous music 24/7 during summer break for the Duneland Schools in June, July and August. WDSO serves the Duneland School Corporation, the entire Duneland community, and also streams online at www.duneland.k12.in.us/wdso. The station will continue to broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Regular programming will air Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to around 4 or 5 p.m. daily with music throughout the overnight hours and on Saturday and Sunday. Student management this year includes: co-program directors – Sami Bunning and Jake Weitzel; co-music directors – James Hennings, Logan Miller and Devin Michael; news director – J. D Cory; PSA director – Tyler Huyser and promotions director – Eve Senderhauf. Matt Waters is the station manager/faculty adviser and Michele Stipanovich is the operations manager.
Scholarship, youth foundation
EAST CHICAGO —The Rosalyn L. Weems Memorial Scholarhisp and Youth Foundation board of directors awarded scholarships to six East Chicago High School graduates. Receiving scholarships are Yasmeen Muhammad, Tamia Lay, Jenasae Bishop, Zariah Frierson, Ashyia Cooper and Nicholas Davis.
50-year anniversary
On January 1, 1969, Duneland School District was formed after voters from Westchester Township, Jackson Township, Liberty Township and parts of Pine Township agreed to the Incorporation of the new school district. January 1, 2019 will mark the 50th Anniversary of the Duneland School District. Over the next few months, a special 50th Anniversary Committee will be planning special events leading up to the actual date of the incorporation. The committee is interested in speaking with individuals who actually experienced the transition to the Duneland School District. Anyone wishing to share information or ideas, may contact Bridget Martinson at the Duneland Administration Center at 219-983-3600 or email bmartinson@duneland.k12.in.us.