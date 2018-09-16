9/11 event at St. Thomas More School
The students and staff of St. Thomas More School in Munster paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on our country and honored those who continue to defend our country today. The morning began with an all-school Mass at 8:30 a.m. with celebrant the Rev. Mike Yadron. Following Mass, all 450 students, staff and over 100 grandparents proceeded to the north lot of the school for a moving flag and prayer service with a gun salute by American Legion Post 16 of Munster, accompanied by the St. Thomas More School band. Grandparents joined their students for coffee and donuts at the conclusion of the ceremony.