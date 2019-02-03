Scholarship applications available
LAPORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte (HFL) offers scholarships to students in the LaPorte community, a tradition started by the LaPorte Hospital Foundation in 1983. In addition to multiple scholarships available through HFL, scholarship opportunities funded by the LaPorte Hospital Auxiliary will also be accessible through the same application process. A total of $70,000 will be awarded in 2019.
The application for these scholarships is open through March 15. Applications must be submitted through HFL’s online grant portal prior to midnight March 15. To access the application or find more information, visit hflaporte.org/scholarships.
For all available scholarships, students must be pursuing a degree in a health or wellness field and be enrolled at an accredited university, college or similar higher learning institute.
Available scholarships include Healthcare Foundation scholarships, radiologic/medical imaging, LaPorte Hospital Auxiliary scholarships.
Kidstop program offered
When Duneland Schools close for the Presidents Day holiday, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Duneland Club will offer Kidstop program for parents who still need a safe place for their children to attend while at work. Kidstop will be offered from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 18. Kidstop is a before-school childcare program with all the benefits of Boys & Girls Clubs programs. Call 219-926-9770.
Save those shoes
CROWN POINT — Trinity Lutheran School's third-grade class is collecting gently used and new shoes for underdeveloped countries. These shoes will be used to help start micro-businesses so that people are able to feed and support their families. This project is also helping the third-grade class raise money for a class trip to the Creation Museum. To help with this cause, contact Cara Clausing at cclausing@trinitycp.org anytime during the month of February. Shoes can also be brought to Trinity Lutheran Church and School at 250 S. Indiana Ave.