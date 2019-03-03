CHS vocalists win gold medals
Four Chesterton High School students competed in the ISSMA State Solo & Ensemble Contest in Indianapolis. All four brought home gold medals at the state level. Getting medals were: Caroline Ausema, Brianna Condes, Joshua Sweet and Jayne Bartlett.
Swim lessons
Registration for Spring Learn-to-Swim lessons for Duneland School children will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. March 5 at the Chesterton High School Pool, Entrance 34. Lessons are for children ages 4-12 of all skill levels. For more information email hwilliams@duneland.k12.in.us
Service project
St. John the Evangelist's first and second graders gathered together for a service project in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The students worked together to decorate cookies and make cards for St. John Police and Fire as a thank you for all they do serving our community. Officer Jacobs and Sandaker came to school to collect the cards and cookies and answered questions about police officers.
ISSMA winners
A total of 132 students from Chesterton Middle and Chesterton High Schools represented the Duneland School Corporation at the ISSMA Solo & Ensemble Event for Vocal and Piano that was hosted at Kankakee Valley Middle School. The students under the direction of Laura Gorski and Kristin Morris earned a total of 195 medals. 143 gold medals and 52 silver medals.
The following students were awarded a gold medal for their vocal performance and scheduled to perform at the State ISSMA Solo & Ensemble event that was hosted in Indianapolis on February 16, 2019. SOLO GOLD MEDALISTS THAT WENT TO STATE: Caroline Ausema, Jayne Bartlett, Brianna Condes, and Josh Sweet. All four students also earned gold medals at the state event in Indianapolis.
Gold medals awarded for vocal solo performances: Natalie Arney, Abigail Atrosh, Lauren Bolla, Camille Burkhart, Grace Carpenter, Ian Condes, Caroline Dardeau, Rylie Dhaemers, Abbi Didonna, Anjali Dziarski, Erika Ekblaw, Anna Fletcher, Paige Fowler, Abby Henderson, Sophia Hruskocy, Adeline Janowski, Emma Kitchel, Rebecca Lane, Kyle Liss, Emily Loney, Alec Malenfant, Kassidy Miller, Jackie Neely, Grace Pace, Lilliana Parks, Priscilla Sabourin, Matthew Schnurr, Olivia Stockhausen, Kayla Szymanski, Caleb Van Nevel, Alexis Wierzbicki and Chris Woods.
Gold medals awarded for piano solo performances: Joseph Adcock, Bryce Biddle, Evan Cowsert, Caroline Dardeau, Adrian Dooley, Gavin Dooley, Amalia Escalante, Cally Gemeinhart, Hattie Hoham, Brock Redman, Ariel Rodriguez and Oliver Wilgocki.
Gold medals awarded for vocal ensemble performances: Natalie Arney, Sophia Arthur, Abigail Atrosh, Isabella Auricchio, Michael Babcock, Victoria Balon, Jorana Banseviciute, Sydney Baranko, Nate Becker, Madelin Billings, Samantha Bilyak, Katie Boland, Lauren Bolla, Elaine Bonner, Katie Brady, Lauren Bromley , Gretta Burke, Camille Burkhart, Naureen Burns, Tessa Burnson, Grace Carpenter, Maddy Chambers, Ava Clancy, Brianna Condes, Samantha Crom, Sophie DeRuntz, Laela Dinkins, Leah Dorsey, Ashley Drury, Emma Earl, Chloe Eash, Genene Engels, Braelyn Finfrock, Anna Fletcher, Reese Forgey, Emma Fox, Lola Gray, Nicole Groceman, Anna Guzek, Kaylon Hunsley, Heather Hunter, Savannah Hutchinson (2 ensembles), Alexis Ioannidis, Addy Joiner, Sky Kelley, Nadia Kezy, Olivia Lee, Brodie Lobins, Emily Loney, Lauren Moody, Zuri Neal, Lukas Needham, Geneva Nelson, Emily Nixon, Alyssa Olson, Cadence Orange, Lilliana Parks, Emily Rath, Matelyn Richerson, Mary Sabourin, Kali Sarver, Daniel Schmiegel, William Shook, Breanna Smoot, Launamarie Stangl, Autumn Taylor, Makayla Trevino-Lopez (2 ensembles), Aliyah Valentine, Sage Williamson, Emily Willis, Taylor Wise and Aerianna Wolford).
Silver medals for vocal solo performances: Lissette Allison, Katie Brady, Genene Engels, Emily Fleischhacker, Caitlin Kovalan, Lauren Moody and Matelyn Richerson.
Silver medals awarded for vocal ensemble performances: Sydney Baranko, Madelin Billings, Samantha Bilyak, Lauren Bolla, Angelina Brack, Isabella Brack, Tessa Burnson, Maddy Chambers, Ian Condes, Avery Cook, Caroline Dardeau, Geo DePasquale, Leah Dorsey, Emma Earl, Chloe Eash, Emily Fleischhacker, Anna Fletcher, Reese Forgey, Emma Fox, Jadelynn Girouard, Nicole Groceman, Gigi Hanner, Alex Henderson, Addy Joiner, Ira Kashyap, Sky Kelley, Nadia Kezy, Olivia Kumar, Lauren Moody, Emily Nixon, Josey Parlock, Abby Redman, Kaden Rudd, Ray Snyder, Benjamin Stahlhut, Mikeila Starr, Sophie Steeter, Olivia Stockhausen, Linnea Sundquist, Josh Sweet, Autumn Taylor, Aliyah Valentine, Aubree Wallen, Liberty Winnell and Chris Woods.
Lake, LaPorte County Students Win Big at History Contest, Advance to State
The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) announces four students from Barker Middle School in Michigan City and five students from Area Career Center University in Hammond are among the finalists of the National History Day in Indiana (NHDI) Northwest Region contest at Saint Mary’s College. Approximately 130 students took part in the contest, with all finalists advancing to the NHDI state contest, April 13, at the University of Indianapolis.
The students from Barker Middle School are Gabriel Penate, Jeremiah Allen, Dianna Lyon and Sonny Polk.
The students from Area Career Center University are Brien Nash, Sarah Hacker, Brenna Blue, Charlesiana Roberts and Jasmine Webster.
Portage Township Schools to host 2019 Kindergarten Round-Up
Portage Township Schools will be hosting its annual Kindergarten Round-Up on March 13 at all eight elementary schools. Families with children who will be five years old as of Aug. 1 will need to bring their child to Round-Up at their child’s future school from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 5:30 to 7 p.m. This will allow parents to finalize their child’s registration for the 2019-2020 school year and sign up for the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment. All families who attend will receive a free “Bright Beginnings” backpack. Families can begin the registration process online prior to Round-Up by visiting the PTS website and clicking on the Kindergarten Round-Up link. The process will take approximately 30 minutes to complete. Computers will be available at each school for families who need help with the registration process or did not register prior to Round-Up. Visit the PTS website at www.portage.k12.in.us and click on the Kindergarten Round-Up link for additional information.