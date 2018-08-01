Student receives nursing scholarship
Indiana University Northwest student Jacob Galvan, of Portage, has been awarded the annual Franciscan Health Michigan City Maria Petti Scholarship for Nursing. He is entering his senior year in the nursing program at Indiana University Northwest and is a Nurse Fellow at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Jacob said he is excited about nursing because he gets to see the patient through the process, from admission to discharge, and enjoys having a part in making them well. The annual scholarship was established by the hospital as a living memorial to Maria Petti, a revered former nurse. The goal of the award is to encourage educational excellence by offering merit-based financial assistance to those who seek a career in the medical field.
Before- and after-school care
Registration for the 2018-2019 school year has begun for the Hobart Family YMCA 1st Choice Program. 1st Choice provides a safe, stimulating and supervised environment for children (grades K – 6) before school as early as 6 a.m. at the YMCA and after school until 6 p.m. at the school. Children are delivered by bus to their schools safe and on time. This program serves the School City of Hobart schools and the River Forest Community School District. At 1st Choice children have the opportunity to socialize and experience a variety of activities. For more information go to www.hobartymca.org or contact Sharon Tarry at 219-942-2183 ext. 14. To register, come in to the Hobart Family YMCA at 601 W. 40th Place.
Hobart Family YMCA Developmental Preschool
Open enrollment continues for the Hobart Family YMCA Developmental Preschool for 3-year-olds and pre-K. Register at the Hobart Family YMCA at 601 W. 40th Place. A $60 nonrefundable registration fee along with birth certificate and immunization records are requested at the time of registration. For more information contact Sharon Tarry 219-942-2183 ext. 14.