Indiana State announces dean’s list
Indiana State University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester of 2018.
Area students making the dean’s list are Margot Schreiber and Kayla Vander Zee, of Cedar Lake; Jessica Berwick, Erik Gardin, Brandi Hisel, Robert Pawlak, Imani Smith, Emily Sparks and Shelby Winters, all of Crown Point; Concetta Dalsanto, Morgan Marchi, Isabelle Marino, Tabitha Pappas, Derek Pass, Andrew Vandenburgh, all of Dyer; Dahnia Hall and Naseera Salahuddin-Williams of East Chicago; Bonitia Brown, Nevia Buford, Bianka Contreras, Terron Cooley, Shawana Martin, KeviAnna McCray, Brianna Nichols, Dea’Jenay Reid, Kennedy Walton and Leroy Watson, all of Gary; Tammy Mercer and Monet Mitchell of Griffith; Ashiley Herring, Ethan Hetrick, Joshua Knox, Carlos Ocasio, Jonathan Portes, Kiaria Smith and Delaysha Watkins, all of Hammond; Andrea Scardine and Morgan Vaclavik of Highland; Jamie Cooke, Katherine Dumbauld, Kathleen Gaines and Marray McKinney, all of Hobart; Emily Crouch, Brianna Kiefer-Czaszewicz, Nicholas Kijurna, Hailey Langmeyer and Emily Layer, all of Lowell; Ian Bruce, Austin Castro, Destiny Chavers, Matayzia Hughes, Quentin Lacey-Blackwell, Zacharia Landor, Morgan Lesich, Yvonne Luna, Angela Tyler-Knox and Katherine Williamson, all of Merrilville; Nelson Hemingway of Munster; Briana Elbaor, Abby Markowski and Taylor Wyrwa, all of Saint John; Jacob Doppler, Jordan Horan and Joseph Twitdy, all of Schereville; and Nathaniel Bibat and Jeremy Massoels of Whiting.
Merrillville Educator to receive National Award
Deborah Argenta, an art teacher at Salk Elementary School in Merrillville, is one of 46 public school educators who will receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala next February in Washington, D.C.
Ivy Tech Community College receives first art installation by alumnus
Chesterton-based artist John J. Habela installed his “Bird on a Hashtag” sculpture at Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso campus.
The 16-foot-tall, 11-foot-wide piece is now on display at the south entrance of the college. The piece was designed by Habela and fabricated by Bill Moore of Fabricated Metal Corp in Portage.
“This is a congealing of many individuals throughout the area. It began when I was an Ivy Tech student in 2005, taking a Saturday, 'Welding for Artists' course. Even the steel used is local,” Habela said. “While it’s inspired by a song bird, our connection to nature and the almost iconic hashtag in modern technology, I want people to make it anything they want.”
Esports team places second in rocket competition
The Munster Mustangs Esports Rocket League team placed second in the HSEL Nationals tournament. The team advanced from a 16-team field to find their way to the finals losing to Christopher Columbus High School from Miami, Florida. The Munster Mustangs Rocket League team is in its inaugural year along with other esports teams in League of Legends, Overwatch, Hearthstone and other various games. They have partnered with High School Esports League (HSEL) to play against more than 900 high schools. Esports is gamers playing video games in competition with others.