CMS Battle of the Books
Chesterton Middle School recently participated their 2018-2019 Battle of the Books event competing against Valparaiso’s Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools on March 20. The students competed in the event via a virtual battle using Google Hangouts.
CMS Pi Day Royalty
The Chesterton Middle School seventh grade Math Department celebrated its annual Pi Day this year by researching the history of Pi, participating in a variety of 'irrational' activities, and the crowning of the Queen, King, Princess and Prince of Pi Day from each math class.
Chess tournament
After many practices and tournaments, the Morton Elementary Chess Team headed to Martinsville last month for the State Finals. In the sixth grade and under category, the following students played five rounds and placed 39th out of 43 teams: Evan Crozier, Mekhi Carson, Mike Gomez and Angel Gomez. In the third grade and under category, the following students played six rounds and placed 44th out of 51 teams: Alejandro Gomez, Roman Rosado and Joshua Calderon. There were also four students who qualified for the State Finals but did not attend: Immanuel Bullock, Alyson Hawkins, John Hawkins and Darvell Smith.
Hobart Family YMCA Preschool open enrollment
Open enrollment is going on now for the 2019-2020 Hobart YMCA Preschool at 601 W. 40th Place in Hobart, 219-942-2183. At the YMCA we help children reach their full potential by helping them grow – physically, mentally and socially. The Hobart YMCA is a member of the School City of Hobart’s Ready, Set, Go program. Membership Joining Fees are waived for all preschool sign-ups. Register now to ensure your child’s early education in this high-quality preschool program. For class times, prices and registration requirements visit our website at www.hobartymca.org or to arrange an appointment, please contact Christy at crenn@hobartymca.org.
Duneland District Spelling Bee
Ten Duneland Elementary winners and their alternates gathered at Chesterton Middle School for a district wide spelling bee. Elementary school spelling bee winners are Mia Tsugawa of Bailly, Nic Hehman of Brummitt, Mace Redman of Jackson, Aiden Trajkoski of Liberty and Amber Smith of Yost. Alternates are Emmersynn Curran of Bailly, Tyler Vereb of Brummitt, Addison Lane of Jackson, Jairo Mondragon of Liberty and Madison Yates of Yost. The overall Duneland spelling bee winner was Mace Redman of Jackson Elementary and runner-up was Amber Smith of Yost Elementary.
Academic recognition night
Chesterton High School students in grades 9-11 were honored at the Academic Recognition Night sponsored by the school. The Academic Scholar Award recognizes students who have excelled academically and is based on their GPA.
Freshmen recipients: Robert Adams, Hannah Anders, Ryan Bakaitis, James Barbarossa Jr, Madelin Billings, Emma Bolinger, Lauren Bolla, Jessica Bouche, Sydney Bruce, Ellery Brunt, Colby Bullock, Samuel Burris, Ben Callaway, Gavin Campbell, Alissa Capehart, Katherine Caracci, Madison Cary, Madelynn Chestovich, Alexander Cleek, William Clinkert VI, Brianna Connors, Samuel Cooke, Peyton Day, Andrea Devereaux, Evan Dickinson, Chloe Eash, Hannah Estridge, Cormac Fallon, Celia Faroh, Layla Ferguson, Luke Fisher, Grant Flesher, Noah Fletcher, Jordan Foster, Meghan Gaffigan, Zackary Garzella, Morgan Gear, Aubree Gentry, Liam Grimes, Maxwell Grimley, Molly Hadenfelt, Joseph Hall, Rina Hector, Carter Hoffman, Breyana Hornyak, Helen Jackson, Zachary James, Alana Jardenil, David Jugovic, Alejandro Kincaid Rivadeneyra , Kaitlyn Kogl, Kristina Kokot, Danielle Kontos, Caitlin Kovalan, Ethan Kroft, Mackenna Lee, Joshua Lemon, Josephine Livovich, Amelia Maguire, Jessica Manojlovic, Matthew McCracken, Amelia McCready, Hannah McElroy, Peter McNicholas, Riste Miroski, Jude Mochen, Christopher Mullen, Jessica Mullens, Andie Nevers, Emily Nixon, Natalie Nunez, Ryan O'Dell, Lauren Olson, Nathan Osborn, Veronika Ozimek, Jacob Perkins, Gracelyn Perrine, Sofia Portugal, Connor Potesta, Drake Redman, Tristan Reed, Emily Richardson, Logan Rivera, Abigail Robinson, Leah Rochford, Presli Rose, Chloee Ross, Hamza Sahli, Charles Samocki, Margaret Samocki, Simran Shah, Mackenzie Sharp, Evan Smilgius, Brooke Smith, Eric Sparks, Luke Stento, Hayden Stott, Stella Trent, Brayden Troup, Autumn Underwood, Milena Veltri, Brant Westphal and Marguerite Woodruff.
Sophomore recipients: Isabella Auricchio, Anthony Balon, Evan Bates, Nolan Bernth, Nicholas Biel, Isaac Bowser, Kathleen Brady, Kylie Brickley, Lauren Bromley, Charlie Byrd, Eric Carlson, Kaitlyn Carr, Carter Casbon, Connor Casbon, Barrett Church, Jacob Ciesielski, Frances Clancy, Brianna Condes, Sophia DeRuntz, Ryan Donovan, Andrew Engel, Mia Enzer, Troy Feller, Kylie Finley, Jackson Fleming, Francis Fox, Ryana Freeman, Autumn Gilsinger, Avary Gonzales, Anna Guzek, Zoey Hanley, Grace Hannah, Katie Hansen, Hattie Hoham, Addison Joiner, Emma Kitchel, John Koch, Lauren Konopacki, Olivia Kroeger, Kelly Lahaie, Amber Laughner, Gavin Layman, Emily Lewis, Kyle Liss, Elia Livovich, Emily Loney, Nalani Malackowski, Drew Malapanes, David Manojlovic, Karina Martinez, Peyton Martinson, Conner Mathis, Ethan Mohoi, Rebecca Mueller, Kathryn Nevers, Zoey North, Storm Pendleton, Isabella Pinto, Danielle Plinovich, Sophia Raffin, Olivia Renko, Lillian Roberts, Ian Rutherford, Benjamin Rutkowski, Anna Sanders, Roxanne Schwab, Emily Sears, Mattea Sklut, Alaina South, Hunter Stewart, Adam Stobbe, Matthew Streeter, Natalie Streeter, Zoe Swanson, Sabrina Thomason, Greta Tilden, Lindsey Tucker, Mikayla Tucker, Angelina Unland, Lauren Unruh, Kaitlyn Van Kley , Luke Vetroczky, Isabel Villanueva, Maggie Vrahoretis, Madeline Wagner, Marina Weinberg, Abbey Wilcox, Ethan Wodrich and Paris Zubeck.
Junior recipients: Michaela Adams, Joseph Adcock, Jenna Aguilar, Calvin Anders, Daniel Anderson, Sidney Augustyn, Emerson Babcock, Ashlee Bakaitis, Mireya Barrientes, Jasroop Basra, Colin Campbell, Robert Capehart III, Sawyer Castro, Christian Charlson, Kaitlynn Chestovich, Elizabeth Cindric, Max Cohen, Seth Conway, Avery Cook, Ashley Craycraft, Noah Cummings, Gavin Dooley, Spencer Doolin, Elise Dorsey, Dylan Draves, Julia Dujmovich, Andrew Engels, Madalyn Figg, Anekah Fish, Paige Fowler, Antonia Frech, Caiden Garcia, Abigail Gemeinhart, Brooke Gifford, Grant Gilbertson, Peter Girzadas, Hannah Grimes, Cassidy Grimm, Faith Hallas, Karina Hanson, Nicholas Hanson, Kayla-Ann Haynes, Alyssa Heilmann, Samantha Henderson, Ryan Herr, Benjamin Hoham, Giselle Hood, Sophia Hunzelman, Micaela Iacovetti, Alyssa Jones, Justine Keiser, Ryan Kendall, Kayla Kirchner, Gabriel Kroeger, Rebecca Lane, Olivia Lee, Savannah Lee, Abbey Leffert, Aidan Li, Caroline Liapes, Olivia Lyons, Jessica Maatouk, Ethan Mahaffey, Isabella Marchetti, Faith Matta, Riley McCoy, Kyle McEuen, Aiden McNicholas, Paula Mochen, Reagan Morton, Nathan Mullin, Zachary Mullins, Tyler Nelson, Dimitri Nicholson, Joshua Osborn, Arti Patel, Nidhee Patel, Xavier Pittman, David Read, Jackson Roberts, Zachary Robinson, Avianna Rossetti, Eve Senderhauf, Lauren Sensibaugh, William Shook, Mackenzie Simmons, Madison Simons, Olivia Smilgius, Joseph Stark, Hannah Stewart, Alan Stirling, Haleigh Sutton, Joshua Sweet, Carey Tharp, Zane Trent, Davian Vega, Olivia Vesling, Luke Villarreal, Ethan Vogel, Peyton Westphal, Grace Whah, Sofia Winski and Stone Zubeck.