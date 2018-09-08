Homecoming is Sept. 21
Any local community groups and organizations interested in participating in the annual Chesterton High School Homecoming Parade at 4 p.m. Sept. 21 should contact the CHS Assistant Principal’s Office by Friday by calling 219-983-3730, or emailing Assistant Principal Robert Blumenthal at rblumenthal@duneland.k12.in.us. Provide the name of the group, the number of participants involved and what type of transportation will be used.
5K Homecoming hustle
The Duneland Education Foundation will host the DEF Fun Run/Walk 5K Homecoming Hustle on homecoming weekend, Sept. 22. The run/walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Chesterton High School (CHS), 2125 S. 11th St. The registration cost of $20 includes the race and a T-shirt. The pre-registration deadline is Wednesday to guarantee a shirt. Registration on race day will be held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at CHS. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Duneland Education Foundation (DEF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides financial resources to enhance opportunities for educational experiences for all K-12 students of the Duneland community. Visit dunelandeducation.org for a registration form or to register online.
Kids, creativity, cats and dogs
CEDAR LAKE — The Gay Plants' third grade students at Jane Ball Elementary are sponsoring a donation drive for the Lake County Animal Adoption and Control Center in Crown Point. The student’s philanthropic hearts combined with their newly found skills for writing effective advertising combined into a poster-making project. Plants delivered the posters to businesses around town for the drive which will continue through Sept. 14. Donations can be brought to the designated drop off location in the lobby of Jane Ball Elementary School at 13313 Parrish Ave.
Formenti receives P.E.O. PCE Grant
Amy Formenti, of Valparaiso, is the recipient of the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education grant, one of five projects sponsored by the Philanthropic Educational Organization. Formenti, who completed an Associates Degree in General Studies from Brigham Young University in 1996, interrupted her education for 14 years to raise her three sons. She has been accepted into the Dental Assisting program at Indiana University Northwest and will use the $3,000 grant for education-related expenses. Candidates for the PCE scholarship must have had at least a 24-month break in their education and be within 24 months of completing their program.
Learning about the flag
PORTAGE — Each school year presents students with more privileges and responsibilities than the previous year. At Myers Elementary, 5th graders get the chance to do something that is both a privilege and a responsibility; raising and lowering the flag at the beginning and end of each school day.