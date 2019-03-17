New scholarship
The Tri-Creek Education Foundation announces a new $80,000 scholarship for 2019. Michael (Mike) Miller, a 1956 graduate of Lowell High School, through the Miller Family Trust, has established the $80,000 Miller Family Scholarship for 2019.
To be eligible for this $80,000 (payable at $10,000 per semester for eight semesters) scholarship you must have at least a 3.2 high school GPA; upon graduation from Lowell High School show evidence of enrollment in a four-year college or university; plan on majoring in any of the science, technology engineering, math, education or business fields; provide the required financial information; complete the required essay, and participate in an interview process.
This scholarship application, as well as all Tri-Creek Education Foundation scholarship applications, is available at t-cef.org or the guidance office at Lowell High School.
La Lumiere music students earn Gold ratings at ISSMA state solo and ensemble contest
La Lumiere School music students participated in the ISSMA (Indiana State School Music Association) Solo and Ensemble contest on both the district and state levels this past January and February, earning several top ratings at both events. This was the first year that the La Lumiere Chamber Ensemble attempted to qualify for the state solo and ensemble contest. The group came away with a gold rating at state for their performance of J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, arranged for violins, winds, and keyboard, marking an important milestone for the school’s instrumental music program.
The La Lumiere Concert Choir also qualified for the state solo and ensemble contest and received a silver rating. At the district level, the La Lumiere Chamber Ensemble and Concert Choir each received gold ratings for their performances of the same pieces.
Three La Lumiere students also qualified for the ISSMA State Solo and Ensemble contest in Indianapolis as soloists. Quentin Funderburg, a sophomore from Chesterton, received a gold rating at both the district and state levels. Bochun “Bill” Guo, a senior from Jinan City, China, received a gold rating at both district and state for his vocal performance. Yue “Winnie” Liang, a junior from Guangzhou, China, received a gold rating at the district event for her vocal performance of “Homeward Bound,” by Marta Keen and a silver rating.
Munster High School speech team qualifies nine students for national tournament in Dallas, Texas
The Munster High School Speech and Debate team competed at the Northwest Indiana NSDA Speech Qualifier at Plymouth High School. Munster qualified nine students to the 2019 NSDA National Tournament in Dallas, Texas set for June 17-21. Students will compete at the largest academic competition in the world for a chance to earn national awards and scholarships. The team was crowned the 2019 district speech champion with 42 points over runner-up, Chesterton HS, with 41 points.
Munster High School congratulates the following qualifying students: Noel Fary-National Qualifier; Michael McDunn-National Qualifier; Jack Sullivan, Sami Muhrez, Alyssa Nahnsen, Charles Mason, Cynthia Chockalingam, Shreyas Iyer and Emma Higgason.
Essay competition
The Polish Heritage Association of Michigan City Essay Competition, now in its seventh year, seeks to raise awareness about Poland, Poles and Polish Americans among local high school and college students and to aid them in their studies.
This year's topic will be “What was Haller’s Army (a.k.a. Blue Army) and Why Was it Important?”
Applicants should submit an essay of no more than three pages if single-spaced and six pages if double-spaced. The contest is open to any high-school or college student legally residing in Northwest Indiana (Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Starke, St. Joseph counties). Applicants do not need to be of Polish ancestry. The deadline for entries is March 31.
Essay rules and required application forms are available by contacting Professor Janusz Duzinkiewicz at jduzinkiewicz@pnw.edu.
Mues selected for teachers network and conference
VALPARAISO — Candy-Lu Mues, a teacher at Immanuel Lutheran School, was among 50 educators from across the country selected to travel to Washington, D.C., this summer to participate in the Fourth Annual Friends of the National World War II Memorial Teachers Network and Conference. The conference, from July 16-20, will feature presentations by fellow educators and other experts in the area of World War II history, discussions with World War II veterans, tours of sites of World War II significance and a remembrance ceremony at the World War II Memorial.
“It will be an honor to be a part of this conference,” Mues says. “It is so important to teach the leaders of tomorrow about the service and sacrifice that so many have given for our country. We should never take our freedom for granted.”
The 2019 conference will have the theme of “Industry and Innovation During World War II.”
Friends of the national World War II Memorial covers all the costs of the conference for the teachers, including a travel stipend. Mues will receive a certificate for 30 continuing education hours.
Duneland students participate in 44th annual Porter Co. Arts-A-Budding Exhibit
The 44th annual Porter County Arts-A-Budding student art exhibit was hosted recently at Valparaiso University's Chapel of the Resurrection. This exhibit is organized through volunteer efforts of the Porter County Visual Arts teachers and is sponsored by the Porter County Arts Commission in cooperation with the Bauer Museum of Art at VU.
Duneland School Corp. students whose works were exhibited were:
Bailly Elementary: Riley Nowicki, Charlotte Morgan, Lydia Johnson, Roxanna Frey, Lizzy McGrogan, Mia Tsugawa, Aliya Boothe, Sloane Colburn, Logan Weaver, Adelyn Booras, Jazmine York
Brummitt Elementary: Eshaal Ali, Jack Ciupak, Autumn Higgins, Austin Ressler, Colton Smith
Jackson Elementary: Porter Blythe, McKenzie Cochran, Cole Gilbert, Jasmine Gutierrez, Declan Mayer, Claire Sutter
Liberty Elementary: Alex Brown, Audrey Brown, Jackson Campana, Abby Courtright, Claire Eli, Celeste Schaefer-Murray, Madelyn Myers, Chloe Neuman, Audriana Roach, Levi Schott, Cole Santillan
Yost Elementary: Lela Ragnone, Brady McWhirter, Mila Patterson, Alyssa Noakes, Cullen Hill, Morgan Millis, Isabelle Manns, Liam Juszczak, Madison Moore, Melia Albaugh, Eric Brenden
Liberty Intermediate School: Breanne Walters, Anna Burton, Mallory Killosky, Gisele Persuhn, Olivia Lange, Elsa Gowan, Reese Kolasa, Kemorah Powells, Han Phan, Jany Zhang, Ava Bank
Westchester Intermediate School: Emmalise Adcock, Alexia Levy, Joshua Tefteller, Makayla Erickson, Leila Watson, Karina Vasquez, Alaina McGrogan, Elsa Estridge, Kalista Aleman, Emma Kidd, Madi Nowinski
Chesterton Middle School:
Grade 7: Abigail Dennington, Riona Funderburg, Lindsay Goad, Emma Ioannidis, Ayla Johnson, Summer Machnik, Rosalie, Salentine, Rylee Schultz, Sydney Szabo, Grace Wolters, Katelynn Wyatt
Grade 8: Abby Atrosh, Aidan Foley, Sam Goin, GiGi Hanner, Aryel Kuhl, Kylee Leidolf, Aubrie Li, JoJo Myers, Brianna Moore, Audrey Stricker, Amara Watkins