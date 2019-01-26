A furry visitor
Toby the therapy dog accompanied Giant Paw Print Rescue in explaining the difference between service dogs and therapy dogs to 60 students in the freshman class at Kouts High School. Toby works with Giant Paw Prints Rescue in Westville and is a 7-year-old Labrador/chow mix, who travels around the Valparaiso community. He often visits special education classes and nursing homes in the area.
Carla, Toby’s handler, explained to the students that "Toby is not a service dog. A service dog is trained to provide specific support for individuals with disabilities such as visual or hearing difficulties, seizure disorders, mobility challenges and/or diabetes." Cathy Nolan is the president of Giant Paw Prints Rescue. She rescues and rehomes between 100-115 dogs a year since she opened Giant Paw Prints Rescue, Inc. in 2012. The Kouts freshman class donated four bags of dog food for the rescue group.
Students attend March for Life
Eighty-eight people, which included students and chaperones from St. Mary School, in Griffith, and St. Patrick School, in Chesterton, and others from across Northwest Indiana, represented the Diocese of Gary in Washington D.C. at the 46th annual peaceful, prayerful pro-life event, "The March for Life" held earlier this month. The pilgrimage was led by Rev. Theodore J. Mens, Director of Pro-Life Activities for the Diocese of Gary and Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Griffith and St. Ann Parish in Gary. While in Washington, the group participated in the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery, attended the "Life Is Very Good" Evening of Prayer, toured the U.S. Capitol and met with Rep. Pete Visclosky, toured the Holocaust Memorial Museum, attended Mass and toured the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
MLK Day celebration
St. John Evangelist students had a day of service as their way to pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Students made cards for first responders, the homebound and flag decorations for an upcoming benefit dinner.
Chesterton High School announces 2019 mid-term graduates
Twenty-seven Chesterton High School students have graduated mid-year this January 2019. Eleven graduates chose to receive their diplomas in January. Those students are: Carson Wyatt Anderson, Kaden Dean Conder, Jacob Donald Davis, Nicholas Christopher Harmon, Jayla Alaire Miles-Tiofil, Judah Judge Nelson, Andrea Marie Peck, Margaret May Phillips, Victoria Margaret Swift, Michelle Jean Westlund and Mikaela Rae Yoder.
The remaining graduates chose to be recognized and receive their diplomas in May: Nicole Marie Arndt, Kaitlyn Danielle Brueggert, Kevin Todd Fulk, Hanna Nicole Garriott, Jared Austin Gengnagel, Hannah Mackenzie Hill, Kandice Allison Kohn, Morgan Elizabeth Marmolejo, Tyler Lee Mason, Teagan Jeffrey McCall, Summer Phoenix McCord, Paige Noel Seely, Emily Michelle Soblotne, Shelby Anne Stone, Chloe Jean Tharp and Codie Anna Wallace.