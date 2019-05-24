HOBART — Five people were taken to hospitals after a two-car crash Friday on U.S. 30 in front of Southlake Mall, police said.
Hobart police found one of the drivers had been ejected after responding to the crash about 11:35 a.m. at U.S. 30 and Mall Entrance C, police Capt. James Gonzales said.
A preliminary investigation showed a 50-year-old driver from Crown Point disregarded a stop light while traveling south from the entrance to a strip mall to the Southlake Mall parking lot.
As the driver crossed the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30, a 33-year-old driver from Lowell hit the first car, police said.
One child was riding in the first car, and two children were riding in the second car.
All five people were taken to hospitals, but updated information about their conditions was not yet available, police said.
The crash remained under investigation.