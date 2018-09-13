Regionites may have to find another spot to snag Mexican cuisine on the go, for the time being. On Thursday afternoon, El Salto Mexican Grill Express Restaurant in Schererville was closed down following a fire that broke out on the building's roof.
Battalion Chief Adam Niemiec, of the Schererville Fire Department, said someone was doing roof repairs using a blow torch, and part of the roof caught on fire. The Fire Department responded at 1:51 p.m., and extinguished the flames within 10 minutes, and no one was injured.
Niemiec said two Schererville firetrucks, an ambulance, a Lake Hills firetruck and a Highland firetruck responded to the scene.
The damaged area is on the southwest corner of the roof, and water damage effected the building's interior as well.
"It caused significant water damage to the ceiling and dining area," Niemiec said. "They'll need to do repair work and cannot reopen until it's finished."
Niemiec said the owners of the building will have to obtain permits from the town to get repairs underway.