CROWN POINT — Lake County party chairs have filled several ballot vacancies ahead of the November general election.

Monday at noon was the deadline to fill any ballot slots left empty due to no candidate being nominated during the May primary. Monday was also the deadline to file a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate. June 30 was the deadline for independent candidates to file petitions of nomination.

Lake County Republicans

The Lake County Republican Party held four caucuses last week, filling ballot vacancies for the Winfield Clerk-Treasurer race as well as for the Dyer and Schererville town council races.

The Winfield Clerk-Treasurer ballot was left completely empty after the May 2 primary election. During a caucus, current Winfield Town Councilman Michael Lambert was selected to fill the Republican slot for the position; he is unopposed in the general election.

Jenna Ogrizovich was victorious in two caucuses held last week: one to fill the immediate Dyer Town Council Ward 3 vacancy and one to run as the Ward 3 Republican candidate during the general election. Ogrizovich, who works for the Wheel of Wisdom traveling gameshow and is a substitute teacher, was caucused in after former Dyer Town Councilman Patrick McShane resigned. In his resignation letter, McShane said he left the council "to take on new endeavors" at the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad, where he is employed.

Lake County Republicans chose attorney Jeffrey Minard to compete in the Schererville Town Council Ward Three race. Minard will be up against incumbent Democrat Rob Guetzloff.

Lake County Democrats

The Lake County Democratic Party gave Chairman Jim Wieser the authority to fill ballot vacancies without caucuses. Wieser found candidates for Munster, Winfield and Crown Point council races as well as for the Lowell Clerk-Treasurer race.

Democrat Ryan Fleming was chosen to fill the Crown Point City Council Fifth District vacancy. Fleming will compete against Republican Joe Sanders. Incumbent Republican Town Councilwoman Carol Drasga is not seeking reelection.

Democrat Michael Sowards was chosen to fill the Munster Town Council Ward Five vacancy. Sowards, an employee of People's Bank and a member of the Munster Park Board, will compete against Republican Jonathan Petersen. Incumbent Republican Andy Koultourides is not seeking reelection.

Amy Blaker will be the lone Democrat competing for one of Winfield's three Town Council seats. All Winfield Town Councilmembers serve at-large; she will compete against Republican incumbents David Anderson, Timothy Clayton and Jon Derwinski.

Democrat Elaine Anderson will compete against Republican Jill Murr in the Lowell Clerk-Treasurer race. The position opened up after longtime Lowell Clerk-Treasurer Judy Walters decided not to seek another term. Walters, a Democrat, has served as clerk-treasurer since 1996 and was deputy clerk-treasurer for 15 years prior to that.

Independent Candidates

About a dozen independent candidates have also filed to run in the general election.

Gregory Parker has filed as an independent in the Cedar Lake Ward Five Town Council race.

Raymundo Garcia has filed as an independent in the Hammond District Two City Council race.

Teddian Jackson has filed as an independent candidate in the Hobart Mayoral race.

Joseph Conn has filed as a Green Party candidate in the Hobart at-large City Council race.

Tom Lounges has filed as an independent candidate in the Hobart District Two City Council race.

Javier Chavez and Kevin Gaskin have both filed as independent candidates in the Lake Station mayoral race.

Margie Sheffer has filed as an independent candidate in the Lake Station District Two City Council race.

Eric Jackson has filed as an independent candidate in the Merrillville Ward Four Town Council race.

Casaundra Black Blackmon and Rameen Jackson have both filed as independent candidates in the Merrillville Ward Five Town Council race.

Bryon Mesarch has filed as an independent candidate in the Merrillville Ward Six Town Council race.

Filling the ballot

Both the Lake County Republican and Democratic parties say they have been working to engage younger candidates in recent years. When Lake County Councilman Randy Niemeyer took over as chairman of the Lake County Republican Party in February, one of his top goals was to get candidates to run in communities that have traditionally been Democratic strongholds.

Niemeyer said he's been able to connect with younger candidates by growing the party's social media presence and by pairing newer candidates with older, more experienced ones.

"The hardest part is giving candidates the confidence to put their name on the ballot because it can be intimidating," Niemeyer explained.

Going forward Lake County Republicans hope to get more candidates involved in Hammond and East Chicago elections. Only two Republicans are competing in the Hammond general election. Jeffrey MacDonald is running in the District Three City Council race, against incumbent Democrat Barry Tyler Jr. and Michael Opinker is running in the Fifth District race, against incumbent Democrat Dave Woerpel.

In East Chicago, Republican Arthur Santos Sr. is running against incumbent Democratic Mayor Anthony Copeland.

"It's an uphill battle, but we're working on it," Niemeyer said.

Lake County Democrats also hoped to fill a few more ballots, however Wieser said he said he is "incredibly pleased" with the quality of the candidates they were able to get.

Over the years, Wieser said it's become harder to get people to run for office.

"People used to be excited about running, they felt good about serving their community, but now it’s such a polarized country, civility is out the window,” Wieser said. “It makes it exceptionally hard to get somebody to run for office."

The general election will take place Nov. 7. A list of all the candidates is available at lakecounty.in.gov.

Porter County candidates

Several new candidates have been added to the ballot in Porter County since the May primary election.

In Beverly Shores, Republicans Michael Ganz, Paul Kleinatis, Roselle Negron, Richard A. (Rick) Rikoski are running for Town Council at large seats.

In Dune Acres, the new candidates are all independents. Bonnie Hawksworth is the only candidate for clerk-treasurer. The only candidates for Town Council at large seats are Richard Hawksworth, Alex Stemer and Paul Woidke, all incumbents.

In Ogden Dunes, Republican Penny Schlyer is running for Town Council District 2.

Portage picked up a Green Party candidate for mayor, the Rev. Michael C. Cooper. Republican John Harrison is running for clerk-treasurer, Republican Anthony Wire for City Council District 2 and Republican Penny Ambler for City Council District 4.

In Porter, Democrat Lita M. (Iatarola) Filippo and independent James Allen Burge are running in Town Council District 4.