Elementary school put on short lockdown after intoxicated man gets 'belligerent,' police say

VALPARAISO — An elementary school was put on lockdown Friday after a man became allegedly belligerent with school staff and appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

At 1:20 p.m. police responded to a report for a suspicious person at Flint Lake Elementary School at 4106 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso, Valparaiso police Sgt. E.J. Hall said.

A man had entered the school with a female parent of a student and the two got into a minor argument in the building before the woman left the area, leaving the man behind on school property, police said.

The man showed signs of intoxication and became belligerent with employees at the school, police said. He allegedly continued to act inappropriately and his actions escalated when staff asked him to leave.

After the man refused to go, employees called police. During this time the man left the school and building was immediately placed on lockdown, police said.

Police quickly arrived and the man, Koilyn Walker, 27, of Hammond, was taken into custody. Walker faces a charge of disorderly conduct and was being held at Porter County Jail.