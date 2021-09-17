Ellspermann urges more to shatter glass ceiling

“There was no job offer; it was just the opportunity to apply,” Ellspermann said.

Ellspermann led the audience through her career in business and politics, showing how she took advantage of opportunities as they surfaced. “My husband said, ‘You can’t hold down a job,’” she joked.

In high school, she said, “I loved math. I took drafting because I wanted to design homes.” Then she found out the boys in the class wanted to become engineers.

“I told my counselor I wanted to be an engineer. He told me, ‘Oh, girls don’t do that.’”

After talking with her father, she proved him wrong.

It wasn’t without hurdles. When she hoped to attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, an “old geezer” told her to leave the room. Women weren’t allowed to attend when she hoped to go there. Now one-third of Rose-Hulman students are women.

At GM’s AC Spark Plug division, Ellspermann experienced sexual harassment and didn’t know what to do. “There are still workplaces that are not as safe as they should be for women,” she said.

That’s the value of having a mentor, she said.