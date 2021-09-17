Ellspermann urges more to shatter glass ceiling

VALPARAISO — Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann urged women and minority groups to shatter the glass ceiling.
That’s especially true among chief executive officers and senior leadership, and in Congress and statehouses, she said.
Ellspermann said she is one of just two women sitting on a company’s board of directors in southern Indiana.
“There’s a lot of work to do about bringing women and minorities in the boardroom. It makes for stronger companies,” she said.
Ellspermann, who spoke at a Valpo Chamber lunch and networking event at the Valparaiso Country Club, urged business leaders to pursue diversity in the workforce.
“Ensure your hiring pool is diverse. If you’re not diverse, you’re not fishing in the right ponds,” she advised.
She was one of two women in the room who participated in the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series to help prepare Republican woman to serve in local, state and national elected and appointed offices.
After serving as a state representative for two years in District 74 – unseating a 12-year incumbent in the process – gubernatorial candidate Mike Pence asked her to be his running mate. She served as lieutenant governor, responsible for several state agencies, before resigning to apply for the presidency at Ivy Tech. She was the first Indiana lieutenant governor to resign, she said.
“There was no job offer; it was just the opportunity to apply,” Ellspermann said.
Ellspermann led the audience through her career in business and politics, showing how she took advantage of opportunities as they surfaced. “My husband said, ‘You can’t hold down a job,’” she joked.
In high school, she said, “I loved math. I took drafting because I wanted to design homes.” Then she found out the boys in the class wanted to become engineers.
“I told my counselor I wanted to be an engineer. He told me, ‘Oh, girls don’t do that.’”
After talking with her father, she proved him wrong.
It wasn’t without hurdles. When she hoped to attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, an “old geezer” told her to leave the room. Women weren’t allowed to attend when she hoped to go there. Now one-third of Rose-Hulman students are women.
At GM’s AC Spark Plug division, Ellspermann experienced sexual harassment and didn’t know what to do. “There are still workplaces that are not as safe as they should be for women,” she said.
That’s the value of having a mentor, she said.
Ellspermann did have pointers for women and minorities seeking to advance their careers.
“Mentors do matter,” she said. “Think about who you want on your list.” Then ask for an informational interview, perhaps buying lunch for the mentor and picking their brain while you eat. Periodically follow up with that mentor, too, to keep them apprised of your progress.