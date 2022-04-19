Emergency mock, search and rescue training real for first respondners

The department helicopter was used during search and rescue training last week.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Officers from the Lake County Sheriff's Department fanned out across Deep River Waterpark and county park to find a missing woman and her father with dementia.
The training was real, but the emergency was a staged, multi-unit search and rescue exercise in the Hobart/Merrillville area.
Lake County Sheriff Cmdr. James Stahl said the goal of last week's exercise was to come back with a playbook that could be used in the future for real emergencies.
“We’ll run through everything we have and find out if we have any chinks in the armor. What we need to change and what to keep is our goal at the end of the day,” Stahl said.
Stahl said that planning for the event began last year.
“It will help enhance their skills by participating in a large-scale operation over a wide geographical area. Officers will gain valuable experience with specialized equipment used in search and rescue missions in heavily wooded areas and a waterway,” Stahl said.
Equipment used in the exercise included all-terrain vehicles, 4-wheel multi-passenger utility vehicles, K-9 units, drones and the police helicopter.
Lake County Sheriff's Police Cmdr. Jim Stahl briefs officers prior to embarking on a search for a "missing" man and woman during a search and rescue training scenario.
John J. Watkins, The Times
In addition, a new mapping software was tested during the exercise that lasted several hours.
“It’s a chance to use all our equipment all at once,” Stahl said.
Officers who gathered initially at Deep River Waterpark divided into teams that quickly went into action.
One of the teams, led by Lt. Michael Hamady, found a brown stocking hat left near an unoccupied gray Dodge in the parking lot.
The team used the dropped hat and K-9 dogs Sabre and Thanos to pick up a scent to follow into the wooded paths of Deep River County Park.
Lake County Sheriff's Police Detective Tim Anderson questions "missing" woman Detective Laurie Reilly at Deep River County Park during a search and rescue training scenario.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Eventually the missing woman, portrayed by Detective Laurie Reilly, was found seated inside the woods. She had supposedly suffered a leg injury.
She told her rescuers that she and her father, both from the Indianapolis area, had gone out for a walk together in Deep River County Park because it was a nice day.
“It was the first nice day, and I wanted to get him out,” the woman told police.
She said her cellphone gave out right after she had called 911. Her father headed out on his own, heading south.
Officers from the Lake County Sheriff's Department fanned out to find a "missing" woman and her father during rescue training last week.
John J. Watkins, The Times
“He doesn’t remember who he is. I just quit my job to take care of him,” she told police.
The woman gave a description of her father, who she said was wearing jeans and a black hoodie, and she was able to provide a photo.
“He’s attracted to water,” the woman added.
“He was headed south about an hour ago,” she said.
Lake County Sheriff's Department Police Officer Mark Baumgardner, left, chats with "missing" man, Deputy Cmdr. Brian Marsh, during rescue training.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The missing dad, Deputy Cmdr. Brian Marsh, was eventually found in a wooded area southwest of Deep River Waterpark.
He had a slight injury and was transported by helicopter for medical care.
Stahl said the scenario was based on those police experience on a regular basis in Lake County.
“We have missing persons quite often, and we get missing dementia individuals quite frequently,” Stahl said.
