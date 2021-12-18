 Skip to main content
Emergency rental assistance for Lake County deadline Dec. 31
Regional Care Group provides Northwest Indiana healthcare services through Regional Health Systems, Geminus Corporation and Lake Park Residential Care.

MERRILLVILLE — Rental assistance is being provided to Lake County residents to decrease evictions and prevent homelessness, however the deadline for applications is fast approaching, officials said.

Because limited funding remains, the final day to apply to the Lake County Emergency Rental Assistance program is Dec. 31, according to a news release from Geminus. Renters who were impacted by the pandemic financially can apply for 12 months of financial assistance.

“This program helped decrease evictions and prevent homelessness for thousands of tenants who were negatively affected by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Trowbridge, CEO of Regional Care Group, which is the network administrator for Geminus Corporation. “And we are grateful to our partners for helping us provide much needed community assistance and relief.”

Lake County township trustees and municipal housing authorities and local nonprofits including Lake Area United Way, Northwest Indiana Community Action, Catholic Charities, Legacy Foundation, The Salvation Army and other community outreach programs culminated to assist with this program.

If renters are in need of assistance after Dec. 31, they might still be eligible to use the State of Indiana’s emergency rental assistance program, in which more information can be found at IndianaHousingNow.org.

The Lake County Redevelopment Commission awarded Geminus Corporation the contract to administer the emergency rental assistance grant, which is funded by the U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance program.

By September 2021, Geminus distributed $13 million and an additional $27.45 million was provided after the program received more funding. This brought the total for available funds to $40,450,000 to be distributed to qualifying individuals.

Currently, more than $21 million has been distributed among 3,060 Lake County renters in need of emergency rental assistance and almost 6,000 Lake County residents have applied for rental and utility assistance.

For more information about the Lake County Emergency Rental Assistance program, readers can visit lakecountyin.care.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

