Emergency rental assistance for Lake County deadline Dec. 31

MERRILLVILLE — Rental assistance is being provided to Lake County residents to decrease evictions and prevent homelessness, however the deadline for applications is fast approaching, officials said.

Because limited funding remains, the final day to apply to the Lake County Emergency Rental Assistance program is Dec. 31, according to a news release from Geminus. Renters who were impacted by the pandemic financially can apply for 12 months of financial assistance.

“This program helped decrease evictions and prevent homelessness for thousands of tenants who were negatively affected by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Trowbridge, CEO of Regional Care Group, which is the network administrator for Geminus Corporation. “And we are grateful to our partners for helping us provide much needed community assistance and relief.”

Lake County township trustees and municipal housing authorities and local nonprofits including Lake Area United Way, Northwest Indiana Community Action, Catholic Charities, Legacy Foundation, The Salvation Army and other community outreach programs culminated to assist with this program.