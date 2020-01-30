You are the owner of this article.
Emergency repair prompts boil order in Lake Station
Emergency repair prompts boil order in Lake Station

Lake Station stock

The large water tower at Riverview Park welcomes visitors to Lake Station.

 Doug Ross, The Times

LAKE STATION — Residents are under a boil order until Indiana American Water can finish an emergency repair on a water main, city staff announced Thursday.

This boil advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours, the city's parks department said in a social media post at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Customers impacted include those living in:

  • 2600-2700 blocks of Jasper, Jay, Knox, Laporte, Lawrence, Marion, Miami, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Orange, Parke, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, and Ripley Streets
  • 2300-3500 blocks of Old Hobart Road
  • 2800-2900 blocks of Riverwalk Street
  • 3100-3200 blocks of Laporte Street

The residents in these areas experienced a temporary interruption to their water service and will remain under a boil water advisory.

Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 3 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking, the city said.

Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses, according to the city.

This boil advisory is being issued in accordance with Indiana regulations.

Officials say customers can call the customer service center at 800-492-8373 for more information.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

