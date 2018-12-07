GARY — The city is considering bids to turn a longtime symbol of blight into a tourist attra…

Gary's City Methodist Church, a towering Gothic structure that was once home to the largest …

GARY — The Steel City’s renaissance continues to take shape, fueled by innovators and funded…

GARY — Three projects designed to enhance the Steel City and create more public spaces are f…

CROWN POINT — Property that was once a brownfield site is being transformed into a $10 milli…

MICHIGAN CITY — At the redeveloped former site of the Smith Brothers cough drop factory, cit…

EAST CHICAGO — In the years since EPA first designated the Calumet neighborhoods a toxic Sup…

HAMMOND — A company that reclaims lead and zinc from scrap metal has asked the state to rene…

For your information

Public comment period

People can submit comment on the proposals through Jan. 4 in writing, email or verbally by appointment with:

Jill Huber, grants manager, Northwest Indiana Brownfields Coalition, 9800 Connecticut Drive in Crown Point; 219-644-3500 or email at jahuber@rda.in.gov

Mike Citro, economic development strategist, Gary Economic Development Corporation, 504 Broadway in Gary; 219-886-1531 or email at mcitro@ci.gary.in.us.

Copies of the draft ABCA and other project documents are available for public inspection at the the Northwest Indiana Brownfields Coalition and at the Gary Redevelopment Commission.