EAST CHICAGO — The site of the former DuPont chemical manufacturing plant on Kennedy Avenue will be cleaned by current and previous owners, the U.S. EPA has announced.
The $26.6 million cleanup settlement for the site at 5215 Kennedy Ave. calls for a targeted cleanup of arsenic, lead, cadmium and zinc, the primary contaminants found there, the EPA said.
EPA’s cleanup plan includes the off-site disposal of soils containing high metals concentrations that are contaminating groundwater.
The cleanup settlement requires groundwater treatment and monitoring, closure of a solid waste landfill, maintenance of barriers to prevent contact with contaminated soils, implementation of soil management plans and health safety practices, along with other protections for facility workers and the community.
E.I. du Pont Nemours and Co., Chemours Co., FC, LLC, and East Chicago Gateway Partners, LLC is conducting the cleanup under a Resource Conservation and Recovery Act order, with work expected to begin next year.
The former DuPont/Chemours plant is directly south of the lead-and-arsenic contaminated USS Lead Superfund site's Zone 3, a residential area where EPA is undergoing a separate federal cleanup.
The nearly 450 acres of the former DuPont facility encompass not only former manufacturing areas but also a 172-acre natural area that contains a rare dune and swale ecosystem covered by an Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation easement.
DuPont entered into the EPA’s Resource Conservation and Recovery Act program in the early 1980s, and the property has been listed as a hazardous waste site under EPA’s RCRA program since 1997.
Earlier this year, Chemours informed EPA it had conveyed the property title to the former DuPont facility and 30 acres leased to W.R. Grace and Co. to the redevelopment firm East Chicago Gateway Partners, EPA said.
Nearby properties include a nature area, a residential neighborhood and a natural area at the DuPont site — which was restored in 2014 but is inaccessible because of ongoing risks to human health.
The Graselli Chemical Co. was established at the site in 1892 and later purchased by E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.