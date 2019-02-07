HAMMOND — The Environmental Protection Agency and owners of Whiting Metals again are at odds after the federal agency pinned their facility to recently discovered elevated air emissions of a toxic metal other than lead.
Whiting Metals operates a metals reclamation facility on about 9 acres of the former 36-acre Federated Metals property on the lake's northeast shore and has a permit to emit lead. But new air monitoring data released Thursday by EPA show elevated levels of another heavy metal — cadmium — coming from the facility, the agency said.
EPA’s analysis of currently available data indicates cadmium levels were above the federal safe screening levels for acute inhalation of 30 nanograms per cubic meter on eight days between Aug. 3 and Dec. 17, EPA said.
“As with the lead data, EPA used wind direction and hours of operation to establish that Whiting Metals is the source of the cadmium. EPA will continue to evaluate the concentrations of other metals, but, at this time, just cadmium is elevated,” the EPA said.
'A complete lie'
Jeff Condon, a managing partner with Whiting Metals, said Thursday that is “a complete lie.”
“It wasn’t us. First of all, cadmium is not involved in our process at all. There’s zero cadmium in our scrap, and we’ve shown the data to EPA to prove it,” Condon said.
Condon also denies blame for high readings of lead from air monitors that EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management installed last summer just outside their plant at 2230 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond.
He said it’s likely the elevated cadmium levels are coming from a portion of the former Federated Metals site that was once owned by the now-bankrupt ASARCO and was the subject of an EPA cleanup completed in 2017.
Condon said EPA and IDEM need to do more to fully contain contaminants at the site, but there’s no money left. Ore from Federated Metals' smelting activities is still strewn throughout the northwestern part of the site, which Whiting Metals does not own. Federated Metals' 330-foot-tall baghouse stood there until it was demolished in July 1991.
“There’s still stuff from the old baghouse, and I told them, ‘Look, there’s still pieces of slag on the ground.’ This stuff isn’t our problem,” Condon said. “We cleaned the 9 acres we own. We did our part.”
Condon and Alex Gross, managing partner, purchased part of the former Federated Metals site in 2007 and received letters from EPA, IDEM and Federated Metals' parent company, ASARCO, saying they would not be held liable for past contamination of the property.
Eight days of high readings
In a statement to news outlets Thursday, EPA said EPA and IDEM began receiving information in late October about cadmium, arsenic and manganese being detected by the monitors near the Whiting Metals facility.
“EPA compared their concentrations to current health benchmarks and determined that, of all the metals measured, cadmium concentrations were elevated on certain days,” according to the EPA.
Elevated means the readings were above the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry’s “acute inhalation minimal risk level for cadmium,” EPA said.
"Exposure to a level above the MRL does not mean that adverse health effects will occur. Rather, it indicates the need to investigate the situation more closely," EPA said.
EPA and IDEM issued notices of violation on Nov. 8 to Whiting Metals for excessive lead emissions from the facility.
'It's criminal'
Marisa Rowden, a homeowner in Whiting, said the cadmium findings were not alarming because residents have suspected this for some time, but they are a serious cause for concern.
"I just think it's criminal. You're polluting an entire community. How many times do companies get to get away with this? When is enough enough? When is (EPA and IDEM) going to put their foot down?" she said.
She said residents also need more concrete answers about the air and soil pollution in the Robertsdale neighborhood of Whiting and Hammond. Rowden lives just north of the boundaries of an area designated for lead cleanup by the EPA, she said.
An Amazon soil test kit revealed her yard tested at 323 parts per million, which is slightly under the federal threshold of 400 ppm that triggers soil cleanup in residential yards. While that's the federal threshold, states like California have set the health standard for residential soil at 80 ppm.
"That concerns me," she said. "We're not getting the protection we need."
Rowden is a leading member of a new local environmental community group, SWAN — or Saving Whiting and Neighbors — that been formed in light of the discovery of dead swans on George Lake in Hammond. The group is focused on the health of residents and wildlife in the area and advocating at all levels of government for change.
SWAN’s next meeting is from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., in Whiting. She said EPA's release of new cadmium data and other air quality data will be discussed, she said.