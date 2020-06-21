EPA-proposed limits on lead dust don't go far enough, EarthJustice says

Under the new rule, EPA’s “clearance levels” would lower from 40 to 10 micrograms of lead in dust per square foot for floor dust, and from 250 to 100 micrograms for windowsill dust.

Eve Gartner, managing attorney with EarthJustice’s Toxic Exposure & Health Program, criticized EPA’s proposal on Friday, saying the agency delayed action for more than a decade.

The standard being proposed this week is the same one advocacy groups requested more than 10 years ago, when the proven harms of lead were less known, said Gartner.

“EPA has adopted a standard that is ... dangerously out-of-step with the understanding that any level of lead in children’s blood puts them at risk of IQ loss and developmental delays,” Gartner said.

After several groups petitioned the EPA in 2009 to change its standards and saw little to no action, EarthJustice, an environmental justice law firm, sued the EPA in 2015 on behalf of several groups, arguing the EPA failed to act quickly enough to update its standards.