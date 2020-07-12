EPA proposes removing some East Chicago homes from national Superfund list

EAST CHICAGO — Four years after beginning cleanup in earnest, the U.S. EPA is proposing taking hundreds of once-contaminated properties in East Chicago off its National Priorities List.
The move, the agency says, will spur development in the city's Calumet neighborhoods and possibly qualify homes for interior lead abatement.
Some critics, however, say the removal is premature given the federal agency still-ongoing groundwater study.
Nancy Loeb, associate professor with Northwestern University Pritzker Law School's Environmental Law Clinic, said the clinic is still assessing the significance of the proposed delisting. The Chicago-based law clinic has long worked pro bono on behalf of homeowners who live at the site.
The EPA's National Priorities List tracks the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. Sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the agency's Superfund program.
Once deemed cleaned by the EPA, the agency removes sites or parts of sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented with no further cleanup.
"As far as we are aware, EPA did not notify or consult with residents before announcing this proposal and that is totally inappropriate," Loeb said.
"Our initial reaction is that partial deletion at this time is not appropriate," Loeb added, noting the agency's study of groundwater contaminated, which flows into the residential neighborhoods of Calumet and East Calumet, has not been fully resolved.
"Residents remain very concerned about contaminated groundwater seeping into their basements — an issue raised by residents that EPA has not adequately responded to," Loeb said.
To date, lead-contaminated soil has been removed from 95% of the 1,078 mostly residential properties in the two neighborhoods known as zones 2 and 3 within the USS Lead Superfund Site. The agency says 671 of these properties meet the cleanup level required by a 2012 federal legal agreement as amended in 2018.
"These properties have no contamination at-depth and are cleared for residential use. No further action is necessary at these properties, and they pose no unacceptable risk to human health and the environment," the EPA said in a statement.
The remaining properties in zones 2 and 3 will stay on the National Priorities List until lead soil cleanups have been completed.
Residential properties removed from NPL may be eligible for the city's Residential Repair Program, which provides financial assistance for lead abatement within the home.
Delisting would also enable the city to redevelop vacant lots, according to the EPA.
EPA is taking public comments on its proposal through Aug. 7.
The public may submit comments via:
Email: cibulskis.karen@epa.gov
Phone: 312-353-6284 (Please leave message with oral comment)
For more information: https://www.epa.gov/uss-lead-superfund-site