EPA proposes removing some East Chicago homes from national Superfund list

"Our initial reaction is that partial deletion at this time is not appropriate," Loeb added, noting the agency's study of groundwater contaminated, which flows into the residential neighborhoods of Calumet and East Calumet, has not been fully resolved.

"Residents remain very concerned about contaminated groundwater seeping into their basements — an issue raised by residents that EPA has not adequately responded to," Loeb said.

To date, lead-contaminated soil has been removed from 95% of the 1,078 mostly residential properties in the two neighborhoods known as zones 2 and 3 within the USS Lead Superfund Site. The agency says 671 of these properties meet the cleanup level required by a 2012 federal legal agreement as amended in 2018.

"These properties have no contamination at-depth and are cleared for residential use. No further action is necessary at these properties, and they pose no unacceptable risk to human health and the environment," the EPA said in a statement.

The remaining properties in zones 2 and 3 will stay on the National Priorities List until lead soil cleanups have been completed.

Residential properties removed from NPL may be eligible for the city's Residential Repair Program, which provides financial assistance for lead abatement within the home.