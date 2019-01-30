EAST CHICAGO — The U.S. EPA has rescheduled a community-requested public hearing on the West Calumet Housing Complex cleanup for Feb. 13.
The news comes just days after President Donald Trump lifted the federal government shutdown as he negotiates with Congress over border wall funding.
The federal agency's Region 5 office — which is overseeing cleanup of the lead- and arsenic-contaminated USS Lead Superfund site — had previously canceled a public meeting sought by residents, citing the shutdown.
Now, the agency is also extending the comment period — which ended Jan. 14 — until March 13, giving residents more time to submit comments, according to an EPA meeting flyer provided to The Times.
EPA is proposing Alternative 4B — a seven-month, $26.5 million cleanup for Zone 1 of the USS Lead Superfund site that digs to a maximum depth of two feet, treats severely contaminated soil and disposes of it at an off-site location.
However, the plan includes the unusual contingency allowing EPA to go with a less stringent cleanup if the city moves forward with industrial redevelopment instead of residential.
The public meeting is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the former Carrie Gosch Elementary School, 455 E. 148th St., in East Chicago.
Residents have argued EPA's proposal isn’t protective enough because contamination beneath two feet will remain in place and it does not factor in pending results of EPA’s ongoing study on groundwater contamination.
When EPA first canceled the requested Jan. 10 hearing, the East Chicago Calumet Coalition Community Advisory Group and others cried foul, saying EPA was not fulfilling its commitment to engage residents.
Those living in the Superfund site are considered part of an "environmental justice" community that has been disproportionately impacted by the long-term exposure to toxins, the group argued.
Debbie Chizewer, a Northwestern University environmental attorney working with the CAG, said EPA's announcement was welcomed news.
"This environmentally overburdened community will now have the opportunity to have its voices heard. Hopefully, (EPA) will also take great care to amend its remediation plans to reflect the community’s input," she said.
Residents can submit public comments until March 13, and have several options to weigh in:
- Submit comments orally or in writing at the public meeting
- Send a fax to Janet Pope, 312-385-5311
- Use the form at epa.gov/uss-lead-superfund-site/forms/comment-proposed-amendment-cleanup-plan-residential-area-zone-1-0
- Mail comments to:
Janet Pope (pope.janet@epa.gov)
Community Involvement Coordinator
77 W Jackson Blvd, SI-6J
Chicago, IL 60604