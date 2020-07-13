EPA seeks public comment on cleanup of contaminated Cline Avenue site

• Long-term monitoring and reporting

In June 2004, EPA responded to the area for a reported release of oil to the Grand Calumet River. An investigation concluded the oil originated from a portion of the ditch along Cline Avenue, and measures were put in place to remove standing oil and prevent additional oil from migrating out of the ditch and into the river.

An oil sheen in the ditch north of the intersection was reported to EPA several years later, in January 2011, which prompted the agency to install and maintain absorbent booms to capture floating oil.

Additional booms were placed along the eastern embankment of the ditch near five identified oil seeps, the EPA said.

EPA entered into a settlement agreement with OXY USA, Inc., the company responsible for the pollution, in 2017, when the company took over containment measures, the agency said.

Oxy conducted investigations necessary to develop a feasibility study to evaluate and develop potential final cleanup measures. Oxy’s subsidiary, Glenn Springs Holdings, conducted the feasibility study under EPA’s supervision and in consultation with the state, the agency said.