EPA seeks public comment on cleanup of contaminated Cline Avenue site

GARY — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to clean up a ditch site near Cline Avenue that's long been contaminated.
The U.S. EPA announced Monday a 30-day public comment period through August 21 on a proposed cleanup plan in Gary.
The site sits near the northeast corner of the intersection of Gary Avenue and Cline Avenue and has been impacted by oil entering the ditch, which ultimately discharges into the Grand Calumet River.
EPA has said the proposed cleanup will prevent oil from entering the ditch and eliminate contaminants from moving off-site.
The proposed cleanup, called Alternative 3 in EPA documents, includes:
• Installation of a storm sewer pipe to replace the open channel ditch with bulkheads for support
• Removal and proper off-site disposal of oil-contaminated material above the paver stones within the ditch and in construction areas
• Installation of low-permeability collars on the pipe to limit flow of oil
• Sealed pipe joints
• Installation of soil/bentonite cut-off wall east of the downstream culvert to prevent leakage
• Regrading to enhance drainage
• Long-term monitoring and reporting
In June 2004, EPA responded to the area for a reported release of oil to the Grand Calumet River. An investigation concluded the oil originated from a portion of the ditch along Cline Avenue, and measures were put in place to remove standing oil and prevent additional oil from migrating out of the ditch and into the river.
An oil sheen in the ditch north of the intersection was reported to EPA several years later, in January 2011, which prompted the agency to install and maintain absorbent booms to capture floating oil.
Additional booms were placed along the eastern embankment of the ditch near five identified oil seeps, the EPA said.
EPA entered into a settlement agreement with OXY USA, Inc., the company responsible for the pollution, in 2017, when the company took over containment measures, the agency said.
Oxy conducted investigations necessary to develop a feasibility study to evaluate and develop potential final cleanup measures. Oxy’s subsidiary, Glenn Springs Holdings, conducted the feasibility study under EPA’s supervision and in consultation with the state, the agency said.
The full report detailing EPA's cleanup alternatives can be found at www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2020-07/documents/clineaveditchffsreport-202005.pdf
Comments on the proposed plan can be submitted between July 13 and August 21, 2020 online; by phone toll-free at 800-621-8431; by mail or email to: Janet Pope, community involvement coordinator, U.S. EPA Region 5, 77 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60604, 312-353-6028, pope.janet@epa.gov
