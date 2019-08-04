GARY — Two people escaped serious injury Saturday after a single-car rollover crash in the city's Glen Park section, police said.
Gary police found a Chevrolet Cruz on it roof after responding to the crash about 5:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Ridge Road, records show.
The car's driver told police she did not remember how she flipped the car, Lt. Thomas Pawlak said. She and a passenger refused medical treatment.
Larry Jenkins came upon the overturned car as he drove by, but he saw no one inside of it, he said.
A short time later, Jenkins saw several firetrucks heading toward the crash scene, he said.