Event to honor local organizations for air quality improvement work

VALPARAISO — Registration is now open for the Northwest Indiana Partners for Clean Air 2021 Virtual Awards Ceremony.

The virtual event will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. CDT on April 30.

Four awards will be presented for voluntary actions taken to improve air quality during 2020. The winners will be selected from among nominations submitted to the Partners for Clean Air Steering Committee.

Nominations can be submitted for any northwest Indiana business, municipal or county government, industry, organization or individual who voluntarily undertook actions to protect the air during the 2020 calendar year. Self-nominations are accepted. Nominations are due March 26. Applications are available online.

The virtual event will also feature the announcement of the 2021 Partners for Clean Air Scholarship winners. Up to three scholarships of $2,500 each will be awarded to qualified high school seniors in Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties to assist with post-secondary education expenses.

Qualified students must have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher, attend an accredited college, university or trade school in the fall of 2021 and pursue a two- or four-year college degree or two-year trade school certification or degree.