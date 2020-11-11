Ex-Marine to graduate after founding military, veteran service groups at IUN

GARY — U.S. Marine Corps veteran Daniel Riordan can stand tall today on Veterans Day.
Riordan, 37, who was discharged from the Marine Corps 11 years ago, will graduate from Indiana University Northwest this spring after founding the student-led Military Service Association and establishing the Veterans Resource Center on campus.
"It's all about taking ownership," Riordan said of his accomplishments.
The transition from military to academia wasn't an easy one for Riordan, who started back to college after his military discharge, quit school and then worked at several jobs.
It was in fall 2018 that he decided to enroll at IUN with his goal to receive a degree in business administration and a minor in economics.
His words of advice to others going from serving their country to going back to college are simple:
"You have to have goals. You have to have a purpose. I didn't have that goal. You have to find out what motivates you," Riordan said. "I was fortunate enough to find it."
When he started at Indiana University Northwest, Riordan went to professor Charles Hobson, a fellow veteran, and asked him about university-based clubs for veterans.
"Is there a club? I want to be more involved," Riordan said of his conversation with Hobson.
When Riordan found out there wasn't anything for the more than 100 students, faculty and staff who are veterans or family members receiving veteran education benefits, he decided to do something.
Riordan calls Hobson his mentor.
"He has helped guide me," Riordan said.
In addition to founding the MSA and establishing the Veterans Resource Center, Riordan has hopes of networking with veterans groups at other colleges, including Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis.
"If not for COVID-19, we would have networked this year," Riordan said.
Eventually he'd like to establish at the college a chapter of Student Veterans of America, which acts as a catalyst for student veteran success by providing resources, network support and advocacy to, through and beyond higher education.
"That's the goal for me," Riordan said.
In addition to his college activities for veterans, Riordan has joined other area veterans' organizations, including Operation Combat Bikesaver and Veteran Reaction Force Mobile Crisis Team, which helps veterans in crisis.
Reaching out and helping other veterans has helped Riordan open up.
"I have gotten out of my shell and am more personable, and I feel more accomplished now," he said.
Riordan, who grew up in Griffith and graduated from high school there, joined the Marines the summer after graduation, initially serving in the reserves based out of Chicago.
He served with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, including active duty to Mahmudiyah, Iraq, from 2004 to 2005.
Riordan, who was discharged from the military in 2009, decided to go back to school, spending a little more than two semesters at Purdue Northwest (then Purdue Calumet).
Things didn't work out, Riordan admitted.
"My mind wasn't there," he said. "My mind was jumbled."
Riordan then began a series of jobs, including positions at Ogden Welding Systems, Pangia Real Estate, Jesse Brown Veterans Administration Medical Center, the Horseshoe Casino and Schneider National.
He went to the Gary Area Vet Center in 2017 and found he could get good benefits if he went back to college.
He spent two semesters at Ivy Tech and then started at IUN in the fall of 2018, when things finally clicked for him.
"I've been getting A's and B's," Riordan said.
Riordan will graduate in the spring, and his plans are to work as a fleet manager for a trucking company.
For more information about the Military Service Association or Veterans Resource Center at IUN, email Riordan at Dsriorda@iu.edu.
