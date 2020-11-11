Ex-Marine to graduate after founding military, veteran service groups at IUN

GARY — U.S. Marine Corps veteran Daniel Riordan can stand tall today on Veterans Day.

Riordan, 37, who was discharged from the Marine Corps 11 years ago, will graduate from Indiana University Northwest this spring after founding the student-led Military Service Association and establishing the Veterans Resource Center on campus.

"It's all about taking ownership," Riordan said of his accomplishments.

The transition from military to academia wasn't an easy one for Riordan, who started back to college after his military discharge, quit school and then worked at several jobs.

It was in fall 2018 that he decided to enroll at IUN with his goal to receive a degree in business administration and a minor in economics.

His words of advice to others going from serving their country to going back to college are simple:

"You have to have goals. You have to have a purpose. I didn't have that goal. You have to find out what motivates you," Riordan said. "I was fortunate enough to find it."

When he started at Indiana University Northwest, Riordan went to professor Charles Hobson, a fellow veteran, and asked him about university-based clubs for veterans.