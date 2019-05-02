EAST CHICAGO — Thanks to a collaborative effort among governmental agencies, veterans groups, unions, and community volunteers, a woman and her young son have a place to call home.
“I’m thankful and just a little bit overwhelmed,” said Wanisha “Kiki” Joseph, an ex-U.S. Marine who with her son, Isaiah, 3, are the newest tenants of Narva Place.
The two-story house, a two-year project from concept to completion, represents a combined effort of North Township Frank J. Mrvan’s office and East Chicago Housing Authority, which provided the residence. The culmination of that effort was celebrated Thursday at red brick home.
Mrvan said the home is part of North Township’s Victory and Veterans Initiative. This home concept, he said, was designed to be a comprehensive support system for veterans and their families as they work toward self-sufficiency.
The township trustee describes the project as “a collaborative effort to make a collective impact … actions speak louder than words.”
Recalling Joseph’s military service, Mrvan said the woman suffered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and sexual assault. She fought through those challenges, came home, had a son, and became homeless.
Joseph was among several applicants for the home, Mrvan’s staff said.
Citing life’s unpredictability, Mrvan said the house is not the end of the project. A social worker will work with Joseph to create a needs assessment, coordinate services, and chart progress. Mental health assistance will also be available.
“We collectively have made a difference in someone’s life,” Mrvan said. “If you are a veteran, you do not stand alone.”
Joseph served eight years, including four active years from 2011 to 2015, in the Marines. She lived in Georgia before moving to Indiana.
The home features three bedrooms, one bath, kitchen, dining room and full basement. It also has an office area that has become Isaiah’s play room.
“He’s taken it over,” Kiki Joseph said.
Calling the new home “the first of many such projects around the city,” East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland added, “This is a great opportunity to give back to those who serve us, who’ve made sacrifices while serving in the military.”
Veterans groups were among those assisting in the renovation project. Jim Chancellor, a Vietnam veteran and member of American Veterans Collection, called the project “a labor of love … without all of you, we could not have made it possible.”
Mrvan’s staff estimates that $10,000 to $15,000 in labor and materials went into the project.
Kiki Joseph noted that, despite the morning rain, there is still some sunshine.
“I promise to make everyone proud of me,” she said during the dedication.
Among the contributing labor unions was IBEW Local 697 of Merrillville. Apprentice electricians updated electrical units and changed plugs around the house.
“It feels great,” IBEW’s Nick Hardesty said of the effort. “Veterans give so much to us, and it’s such an honor to give back.”
Seven members of the East Chicago Central High School football team also helped, cleaning debris from the area.