Ex-St. John police commander's case continued for 26th time

Allegations of sexual harassment and unprofessional conduct within the St. John Police Department and town government in general have been roiling the usually quiet suburb for some time.

Fryzel, a former police commander and a former police chief, resigned in the wake of the scandal.

But the criminal prosecution has taken a back seat to several civil suits filed in federal court by the women claiming to be the victims of Fryzel’s allegedly unwelcome sexual overtures.

The town of St. John settled the final suits last fall.

The Times learned through records requests the town's insurance carrier paid a total of $202,000 to settle two suits. The settlement amount in the third case has still not been publicly released.

The charges are the result of an Indiana State police interviews with three female town employees.

One said Fryzel made comments in 2013 about wanting to see her bare breasts and pressed his groin against the woman in 2015.

Another female told investigators that Fryzel smacked her buttocks and poked her breasts in 2015.