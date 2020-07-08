Ex-St. John police commander's case continued for 26th time

CROWN POINT — A judge promised no further delays in the case of a St. John police commander accused of sexual battery and ghost employment — after the one she granted Wednesday.
Lake Criminal Court Pro-Tem Judge Jamise Perkins advised 57-year-old Michael S. Fryzel, who in appeared in court Wednesday, he must return Aug. 15 for another hearing.
She said at that time, she wanted either “a (plea) submission or to set a trial date.”
Fryzel is pleading not guilty to 10 felon and three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, official misconduct and theft and three misdemeanor counts of battery.
Since the Lake County prosecutor’s office filed those charges May 5, 2016, the case has been on hold four years and counting.
The case was delayed one year ago when Fryzel changed defense attorneys. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the suspension of Lake Criminal Court trials for months this year.
Defense attorney Steven L. Mullins said Wednesday he had wanted to talk to Deputy Prosecutor Barb McConnell about the case, but she been unavailable because of personal issues.
Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall told the judge he had no objection to another continuance — the 26th continuance in this case.
Allegations of sexual harassment and unprofessional conduct within the St. John Police Department and town government in general have been roiling the usually quiet suburb for some time.
Fryzel, a former police commander and a former police chief, resigned in the wake of the scandal.
But the criminal prosecution has taken a back seat to several civil suits filed in federal court by the women claiming to be the victims of Fryzel’s allegedly unwelcome sexual overtures.
The town of St. John settled the final suits last fall.
The Times learned through records requests the town's insurance carrier paid a total of $202,000 to settle two suits. The settlement amount in the third case has still not been publicly released.
The charges are the result of an Indiana State police interviews with three female town employees.
One said Fryzel made comments in 2013 about wanting to see her bare breasts and pressed his groin against the woman in 2015.
Another female told investigators that Fryzel smacked her buttocks and poked her breasts in 2015.
A third woman, a janitorial contractor, told detectives Fryzel frequently called her a lewd name and asked if she had sex with a black man.
Fryzel also is accused of drawing $5,357 in pay from 2011 to 2015 for hours he didn't work.
