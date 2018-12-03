Ex- St. John resident performs with prestigious U.S. Army band.

WASHINGTON — Former St. John resident EJ Ramos played as a member of the elite U.S. Army Band on Monday as the casket of former President George H. W. Bush was brought into the Capitol Rotunda.
Sunday was a full rehearsal at the Capitol for Monday's service which included "Hail to the Chief," "Fairest Lord Jesus," and "A Mighty Fortress is Our God," the Army staff sergeant said.
The band, also known as Pershing’s Own band, was founded in 1922 by Army Chief of Staff General John J. Pershing to emulate European military bands heard during World War I. The band continues to play an important role in events of national and international significance.
Ramos said the band has many important missions in Washington, D.C.
“We are laying to rest American heroes. Some may have fallen in active duty. Some have lived a long life and had a great career,” said Ramos, who has been with the band 11 years.
In addition to playing at military funerals, the band plays at presidential inaugurations, military retirement ceremonies, at the Pentagon and the White House, and for Wounded Warriors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
The ceremonial band leads the inauguration parades.
“We are actually in front of the president,” Ramos said.
Ramos said his standard duties include playing taps at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery during the 16 wreath-laying ceremonies held daily.
Ramos began playing the trumpet in the St. John the Evangelist grade school band under the direction of the late Victor Greenock. The turning point in Ramos’ life was at Marian Catholic High School, “under the great direction of Greg Bimm.”
“I knew then that I loved playing in the band,” Ramos said. “I loved everything about it.”
Ramos received his Bachelor of Arts degree in music from Valparaiso University, his master’s degree in trumpet performance from Indiana University and his doctorate from the Catholic University of America. It took two auditions to be chosen for the elite band, the second time competing against 450 candidates.