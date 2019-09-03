MICHIGAN CITY — Gen. John Kelly (USMC-Ret.), one of the key figures of the Trump administration’s first two years, opens the Purdue University Northwest (PNW) Sinai Forum 2019 season Sunday.
The session is at 4 p.m. in the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa in Michigan City. A limited number of single program tickets for Kelly’s presentation remain available at pnw.edu/sinai-forum.
A 4-Star Marine Corps General, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and former White House Chief of Staff, Kelly will provide insight into the evolving geopolitical landscape around the world. From the United Nations to the Pentagon, from the South China Sea to Washington, D.C., Kelly will discuss the trends, risks and potential rewards amid the hot spots around the globe.
Hosting prominent speakers has been the cornerstone of the PNW Sinai Forum’s renowned history. Executive Director Leslie Plesac said the forum provides audiences a unique opportunity to hear noted speakers in a town hall-style format.
This year’s PNW Sinai Forum series will host five speakers from September through December, leading off with Kelly. The remaining four speakers are: Liz Murray, co-founder and executive director of the Arthur Project, a program for at-risk youth; Alan Dershowitz, noted U.S. Constitutional scholar and criminal attorney; Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger, recognized for safely guiding US Airways Flight 1549 to an emergency water landing in New York City’s frigid Hudson dubbed the “Miracle on the Hudson;” and an iconic and inspiring voice of the women’s movement, Gloria Steinem.
While series season tickets are sold out, a limited number of single program tickets remain available for Kelly's presentation at $100 each.
