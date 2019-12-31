LOWELL — With local roads, Interstate 65 and parts of I-80 covered in snow and ice, Indiana State Police are urging drivers to use caution as they travel Tuesday morning.
ISP Sgt. Dwayne Dillahunty said while he doesn't have an official tally yet, state troopers responded to numerous slide-offs, jack-knifed semis and various minor crashes throughout the overnight hours along I-65 and I-80.
While responding to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi near I-65's mile marker 240 overnight, one state trooper slid off the roadway, he said. No injuries were reported, Dillahunty said.
Overnight and this morning, the worst conditions can be found along I-65 about a mile south of Lowell all the way north to 61st Avenue, Dillahunty said.
Similar conditions and crashes along I-80 west of Burr Street were being reported to ISP this morning, he said.
LaPorte County is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday with slippery road conditions, limited visibility, along with blowing and drifting snow. The evening commute may be impacted, according to the National Weather Service.
Lake and Porter counties were issued a winter weather advisory overnight, with snow ending across much of the area by mid-morning.
"Some impacts are expected for the morning commute as any untreated roadways are snow covered, primarily around and north of I-80. Meanwhile, westerly winds will continue to gust to 30 mph through the morning," the NWS said.
Dillahunty said while conditions appear to be slightly improving on the expressways, morning commuters should still expect possible delays.