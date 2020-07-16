Explosion hits ArcelorMittal's Burns Harbor plant; official says stove dome failure to blame

BURNS HARBOR — A reported explosion occurred at ArcelorMittal's plant in Burns Harbor early Thursday morning.
The Burns Harbor Fire and EMS and Porter Fire Department were called in to assist ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor's internal fire department with fire suppression at the steel mill on Lake Michigan, Burns Harbor Fire Chief William Arney said.
"There were no injuries," Arney said. "Everybody was accounted for and made it out safely. Fire is out and all fire units are back in service. The cause of the fire/explosion is still under investigation."
ArcelorMittal spokesman William Steers said the fire was contained and extinguished.
In a statement, Steers said the fire was caused by a stove dome failure, and the furnace was safely taken offline.
"We are thankful there are no injuries as a result of the incident. We are creating a timeline for repairs and the company does not anticipate any impact on our ability to meet customer demand," Steers said.
A video posted to social media showed the explosion at Blast Furnace D showered the mill with the shrapnel of big chunks of burning hot white refractory, the interior lining that protects the blast furnace shell from the super-heated temperatures within during the steelmaking process, suggesting that significant damage occurred.
"Explosion rocked the whole power station," a steelworker off-camera said in the video. "This has been going on for five minutes now."
"One of the biggest bombs in Northwest Indiana, folks," another off-camera steelworker said.
This story is developing. Check back later at nwi.com for updates.
