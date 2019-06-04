There always seems to be something going on within the Schererville parks system.
There are nearly 30 facilities in the Parks & Recreation Department's inventory, with multiple projects underway to enhance, upgrade or expand several of the facilities.
One of the major initiatives is the extension of the Pennsy Greenway trail.
“The trail project is progressing very well,” Schererville Parks Superintendent John Novacich said.
The 2-mile path runs from Rohrman Park to Wilhelm Street. It will grow by 3.2 miles in three phases, the first of which began in May.
The second will extend the trail from Main Street in Munster to 213th Street in Schererville. The Indiana Department of Transportation in March awarded a $1.9 million contract to Dyer Construction for the work.
The third phase will take it from 213th Street to the existing trail at Wilhelm Street near the Schererville Police Department.
According to INDOT, those two phases are projected to be completed in June 2020.
Thanks to a $2.9 million matching grant through the state's new Next Level Trails Program a fourth phase of the Pennsy extension is expected to be complete in 2021.
In this round of the project, the trail will grow by about 2.3 miles from Rohrman Park to Schererville's east boundary at Clark Street, Novacich said. It will include the creation of a new trailhead along Clark Street.
“So when it’s all completed, the town will have approximately 7.5 miles of paved, connected, off-road trail through the center of town from one end to the other,” Novacich said.
The Next Level Trails Program requires communities that receive funding to pitch in a minimum 20% of the cost.
Novacich said Schererville will use money from a $4.9 million bond issue to cover the town's contribution to the fourth phase, on which it's also expected to partner with Lake County Parks.
The bond, authorized last year by the park board, also will fund several other projects, including upgrading the Rohrman Park ball field complex.
That initiative calls for a centrally located concessions and restroom building and accessible walkways. It also features enhancements to the playing field and improved utilities and drainage.
The construction schedule for the project wasn't immediately available.
In addition to these large projects, the department also has been completing work to upgrade community park facilities.
Plum Creek Park, for example, has gotten new playground equipment that's accessible for those with disabilities, Novacich said.
The previous equipment was replaced with a larger structure. The town also added a rubber surface that took the place of the wood chips that surrounded the equipment, Novacich said.