SCHERERVILLE — Cyclists rejoice. After years of planning, the gaps along the Pennsy Greenway…

ST. JOHN — Despite some upcoming changes, St. John Town Manager Steve Kil said the Shops 96 …

Buttermilk Pancake House isn't just another diner, one of many to sling omelets and bottomle…

Things to do

Not only does the Schererville Parks & Recreation Department have the facilities, it knows how to use them:

July 3 – Fireworks celebration at Rohrman Park, 6750 Rohrman Rd. The event features live entertainment by Libido Funk Circus, food trucks, crafters, vendors, a balloon artist, face painting and bounce houses. Parking opens at 3 p.m. at Illiana Motor Speedway, 7211 W. Lincoln Hwy. Fireworks start at dusk. Rain date is July 5.

July 26 – The Schererville Chamber of Commerce hosts its 55th annual Corn Roast from 4 to 8 p.m. at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. There also will be vendors and entertainment. Contact the chamber at 219-322-5412 for information.

July 27 – Crafts at the Crossroads handmade craft show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St. The show will have more than 100 crafters, food trucks and free raffles.

Aug. 6 – The Schererville Police Department will host its 14th annual National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St. Local law enforcement will provide information about crime awareness and prevention.

Aug. 10 – The Northwest Indiana Symphony performs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St. Those attending can bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. In inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Lake Central High School auditorium, 8400 Wicker Ave., St. John.

Aug. 17 – Touch a truck event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St. Children will have the opportunity to touch, see inside and climb through a variety of vehicles, including fire trucks, a semi and a front-end loader.

Aug. 23 – An Evening Under the Stars features live Big Band and swing music is open from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St.