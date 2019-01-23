EAST CHICAGO — Numerous groups, attorneys and residents are worried contingencies in a proposed EPA cleanup plan for a lead- and arsenic-contaminated public housing site could spell future trouble for the Calumet neighborhoods.
They are also concerned EPA’s proposed cleanup plan is not protective enough.
The federal agency, overseeing the USS Lead Superfund site, closed its public comment period tied to the shuttered West Calumet Housing Complex cleanup on Jan. 14, and recently cancelled a community-requested public hearing amid President Donald Trump's government shutdown.
“Why is EPA even seeking to approve a cleanup so soon, if there’s still a chance (the city) could change its mind? Why are we voicing our concerns to them when EPA could just disregard our input and go with something different?” Clamae Bullock, 25, of East Chicago, said Monday.
EPA is proposing Alternative 4B — a seven-month, $26.5 million cleanup for Zone 1 of the USS Lead Superfund site that digs to a maximum depth of two feet, treats severely contaminated soil and disposes of it at an off-site location.
However, the plan includes the unusual contingency allowing EPA to go with a less stringent cleanup if the city moves forward with industrial redevelopment instead of residential.
The plan states EPA can switch to a less stringent plan if “a sufficient level of certainty exists that an actual change in future land use to industrial/commercial is more probable than not to occur.”
Though Mayor Anthony Copeland has long maintained he wants the site cleaned to residential standards, he sent a letter to EPA late last year to let them know of two interested industrial/commercial developers.
The EPA has said it has no authority over Copeland’s site plans and always aligns site cleanups with the local property owner’s intended future use.
Bullock, who lives in the Calumet neighborhood, says generations of her family have lived in the 4700 block of Melville Avenue for more than 80 years and have always had close ties with families living in West Calumet.
It was heart-wrenching, she said, when the mayor ordered more than 1,000 people — including 680 children — to leave West Calumet in the summer of 2016. She’s worried how an industrial/commercial site in its place could change the face of the tight-knit communities.
“They say it takes a village to raise a child. And this was that village that helped raise all of us,” Bullock said.
Calumet Lives Matter, a group of which Bullock is a member, prefers Alternative 4D, a $48.8 million cleanup plan that would reach depths of clean native sand, and the material would be disposed off-site. The most contaminated soil would be treated using chemical stabilization.
The East Chicago Calumet Coalition Community Advisory Group is also urging EPA to go with 4D, while expediting its groundwater study, according to public comments.
The CAG argues 4B is not ideal because contamination beneath two feet will remain in place, making future home building virtually impossible, and it does not factor in pending results of EPA’s groundwater study.
Larry Davis, an environmental activist in the Region, said any cleanup plan should be followed up with treatment technologies to to separate, reclaim & recycle, decontaminate, and restore soils and groundwater.