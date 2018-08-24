Buckley Homestead is a great place to explore year-round, but fall is special when visitors can enjoy the park against the back drop of autumn colors.
Returning this year, the park will hold its annual Fall Fest, a family event that takes festival goers back in time.
It's a highlight at the living history farm, where visitors learn about local history and traditions. The grounds include a visitors center, carriage house, main house museum with original furnishings, a school house replica, a log cabin from the mid-1800s and a barn with farm animals.
“The historic buildings will be open and full of interpreters and artisans who will share traditions of homestead and farm life with visitors,” said Emily Trisler, communications specialist for Lake County Parks and Recreation, which operates Buckley.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 at the farm, just south of Ind. Hwy. 2 on Hendricks Road in Lowell.
The festival, which has been held since the 1970s, costs $5 per person, with kids 7 and younger free.
“Buckley Homestead is a great place to explore anytime, but you’re really able to make the most of your trip during Fall Fest,” Trisler said.
Activities geared for all ages create the perfect blend of old and new, she said.
“There are some activities, like candle making, that I remember doing at Fall Fest as a child and now can come back and enjoy with my kids,” Trisler said. “But each year it always seems to have something new and fun to discover, like the last few years there’s been tomahawk throwing, which is a newer activity, and I think the adults might get more into it than the kids do.”
There’s no shortage of entertainment, either.
“Cloggers will be performing in the barn, and cowboys will be out and holding Pony Express tryouts in the barnyard,” Trisler said.
Musical performances are scheduled in the one-room school and historic log cabin throughout the day, and both will be open for touring. Kids who love animals can visit with the barnyard animals as well.
“We’ll have hayrides available to take folks from area to area,” Trisler said.
Those looking for a bite to eat can indulge in several options offered by vendors, from bison burgers to sausage on a stick, pierogies, apple dumplings, and kettle corn.
“There are also quite a few traditional artisans, so visitors can leave with something special to remember their day,” Trisler said.
Items for sale will include homemade soap, Deep River stone ground cornmeal, hand-woven creations, and fresh honey.
For more information, go to lakecountyparks.com.