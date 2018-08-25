While many towns and villages across Indiana can lay claim to years or decades of parades celebrating Independence Day or Thanksgiving Day, none can match the deep-seated tradition of Lowell’s Labor Day Parade, which in stepping off for the 99th time this September is the longest-running parade in the state.
What started in 1919 as a modest homecoming for World War I veterans organized by the local American Legion post has blossomed into a civic tradition drawing hundreds of entrants and thousands of spectators annually.
“I think there are many people who attended the parade as children and who now come and bring their own kids and grandchildren,” says Sue Peterson, a former town administrator who has been involved in planning and organizing the parade for more than a decade. “There are chairs and tents put up along the route days in advance of the actual parade, and people line the streets three-four deep.”
Among the marching bands, fire trucks and community groups that will again take to the 1.7-mile route this year under the theme of “99 years of tradition” are old favorites including the Shriners, the Fallen Heroes and Patricia’s School of the Dance, a mainstay for more than 50 years.
“Miss Pat first performed in the parade herself as a drum majorette for Lowell High School and has since entered her dance studio float,” Peterson notes.
Other than to say that planning is underway, Peterson is mum on specifics related to the hoopla surrounding next year’s landmark 100th parade. But even with that big anniversary looming, she is quick to note that all of her focus is on making the 99th parade another one to remember.
“I just feel so very proud to have been associated with the planning of this parade for the past 15 years,” she says.