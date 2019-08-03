HIGHLAND — Families with children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) were given a sure sign they have the backing of the community as 1,200 people registered to take part in the first annual Relay4Autism event held on Saturday at Wicker Park.
The North Township Trustee's Office and the Autism Society of Indiana co-hosted the event that brought a large number of agencies and organizations to the pavilion at the park to share helpful information with families dealing with the developmental disability that affects one's ability to interact with others.
The Autism Society of Indiana website says 1 in 59 children have been identified as having autism spectrum disorder.
Attendees were invited to walk a route through the park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as a way to raise awareness and show support for those who have autism in Northwest Indiana.
Rosie Quintanilla, community development coordinator for the North Township Trustee's Office, said the walk symbolized the journey and different phases families with autism go through.
"What we want the autism community to know is that we believe in you, we believe in your family and you are not alone going through this, and we want to be able to assist them with all the resources that the township has and the community has," North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan said.
Elena Luna Magallanes, area support coordinator for the Autism Society of Indiana, said similar events are held throughout the state, but this was the first of its kind in Lake County.
"Just standing at my booth for half an hour, we were able to connect six families to much needed BDDS (Bureau of Developmental Disabilities) waiver services," Luna Magallanes said.
The event was fun, as well as educational, with face painting, carnival games and open access to the park's splash pad available for families.
There was no cost involved, other than to purchase food from vendors.
There was a sensory center calming room that offered coloring, different textures to feel and a bubble machine for children who might have experienced overstimulation from everything that was going on around them.
Families were able to receive lime green bracelets, which are a sign to police that they are responding to a call involving a person with autism.
Nicole Padilla, of Merrillville, came with her 7-year-old son, Julian, who has autism.
She thought the event would help families not feel as excluded from the community as she once felt.
"They find that bond with other families, people they didn't know that share the same experiences," Padilla said.
Marjorie Robinson, of Highland, attended with her family, including her 11-year-old son, Matt, who is on the autism spectrum.
Robinson was able to learn of behavior therapy her son can receive and was impressed with the number of resource providers on hand.
"Some of them I had never heard of before and I've been in the autism game for six years or so, and I thought it was great," Robinson said.