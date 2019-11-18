Family adds Region face to childhood cancer to help Police Department's fundraiser for St. Jude

GRIFFITH — For the first two years of CJ Moreno’s life, he was healthy.
And then a small lump appeared behind his ear in August 2016.
At first, doctors thought it was related to an ear infection and prescribed the toddler antibiotics. After a month of treatment, it still hadn’t disappeared or diminished in size. Doctors then suggested that maybe it was a bug bite or a birthmark they never noticed.
CJ wasn’t showing any symptoms or acting differently. He was still the happy, healthy boy his parents knew, so they remained hopeful. But something just didn’t seem right.
Carlos Moreno, CJ’s father, said he and his wife, Tabitha — both Hammond natives — were pushing for a CT scan or an MRI, which doctors reluctantly did in early October, partially revealing the lump’s more insidious nature. They believed it was a bone cancer.
The family then was told to immediately go to an Indianapolis children’s hospital for further tests. Overnight, CJ’s condition took a turn, Moreno said. The 2-year-old had sparked a high fever and was in pain. He no longer resembled the jovial boy they knew.
“It was like night and day,” Moreno said. “We didn’t know what was going on.”
There, an MRI revealed the once seemingly innocuous bump behind CJ’s ear was actually an almost 10-centimeter tumor, pushing on his brain and destroying his mastoid bone. It was malignant and had spread throughout the toddler’s body to his lymph nodes and spine.
“They couldn’t believe he was walking or doing anything before arriving at the hospital,” Moreno said. “I felt like fainting. He’s only 2 years old. A tumor at that size was pretty much one-third of his skull. It was huge.”
By the end of October, pathologists still couldn’t properly diagnose CJ. He was given a 5% chance of survival — 10% if he made it to age 5.
That night, Moreno, who is usually private when it comes to social media, made a YouTube video pleading for help — advice, resources, etc. Soon, the video had 750 shares and was viewed more than 250,000 times, catching the eye of a board member with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
“At that point, we didn’t know much about St. Jude. We really only knew what we saw from the commercials, and you never know what’s true and what’s not,” Moreno said. “But they seemed like the really wanted to save our son’s life.”
The family ultimately decided to pack up their bags, leave everything behind — including their primary support system — and head to Memphis to work with St. Jude about 500 miles away from home. They wanted to give CJ the best fighting chance.
In mid-November of that year, after a plethora of tests, St. Jude staff discovered the toddler had been misdiagnosed by his previous hospital. CJ actually had a rare and aggressive blood disease called Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Moreno said CJ’s subtype, M7, is the rarest form of AML, and despite the new diagnosis, the boy’s prognosis remained the same: 5% chance of survival. Now they needed to find a bone marrow donor — something doctors said might be difficult because of the boys half-white, half-Hispanic background.
“But he got a match,” Moreno said.
In March 2017, CJ underwent a bone marrow transplant. But a test the next month revealed that cancer still plagued his young body. Although it was a lower amount than before the procedure, the news was devastating.
The only options the family had were to either get more cells from the donor or take CJ off the medication preventing him from getting graft vs. host disease, which occurs when the donor's immune cells mistakenly attack the patient's normal cells.
But when doctors later rechecked CJ, the cancer was gone — a feat they credit to the staff of St. Jude, who worked tirelessly to save their only child and didn’t charge them a single cent.
As of November 2019, that hasn’t changed for the almost 6-year-old, who spent much of his early years going through intense treatment that included four rounds of aggressive chemotherapy, 14 sessions of radiation, one bone marrow transplant, six rounds of maintenance chemotherapy and six rounds of donor lymphocyte infusions.
CJ, who is in kindergarten and finally “living a normal kid life,” travels to the Memphis-based hospital every three months to make sure his cancer remains in remission, with his next visit scheduled for December.
Now, the family lives in Indianapolis and advocates on behalf of St. Jude, participating in various fundraising and informational events to help put an end to childhood cancer.
“I’ve never met so many amazing people under one roof. They became our second family,” Moreno said. “We were so lucky to be there, which is why we want to give back and help our friends who are still fighting there. … It’s like the Disney World of children’s hospitals.”
Most recently, the family is partnering with Griffith police to put a Region face to the issue in hopes of encouraging more people to donate to the department’s No Shave November campaign, which donates all funds raised to St. Jude, directly benefiting kids just like CJ.
Officer Robert Carney, who helps organizes the month-long effort, said participating officers are able to set aside their razors for the month and grow facial hair — normally against company policy — by donating $30. However, if the department’s goal of $7,500 is met at the end of November, police can keep their beards until April 30, 2020.
“St. Jude is such a great cause,” Carney said. “Every donation goes to a family in need — everything — including Region families (like CJ’s). … I thought that was pretty cool that we can put a local face to fundraising.”
Carney said the campaign was started last year, with the goal of raising $5,000. But they doubled that number and were even named as one of St. Jude’s “Top 10 Online Fundraisers” in the nation.
In addition to the money raised internally, the department is holding various community events, as well. Last week, they held “Cop on a Coffee Shop” in which several officers spent several hours on the roof of Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith, braving winter temperatures and snowfall.
On Wednesday, officers will bus tables at Bridges’ Scoreboard Restaurant and Sports Bar on North Griffith Boulevard from 5 to 9 p.m., with 10% of the night’s proceeds going toward the St. Jude campaign.
While CJ and his family won’t be able to attend the “Bussing for Beards” event due to school and work schedules, the boy’s paternal grandmother — who still lives in the Region and initially contacted the department about a partnership — will be there.
“When we heard what Griffith police was doing, we just wanted to thank them and help in any way that we can,” Moreno said. “It means so much to us.”
The department also is partnering with Griffith Public Schools’ kindergarten through sixth-grade students for Penny Wars, which started Friday and goes until the end of November. Carney said students are competing for ice cream, pizza and the opportunity to throw a pie at an officer’s face.
“As long as I’m here, I plan on raising funds for this,” Carney said. “It’s a good cause that also allows us to become involved with the town in a non-law enforcement capacity. It builds trust and just a better community.”
As of Sunday afternoon, the agency had raised $2,745 as part of the No Shave November campaign.
Those wishing to donate to can find the Police Department’s campaign page at events.stjude.org/GriffithPD. People also are welcome to stop by the station on North Broad Street and donate.