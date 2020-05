Family displaced after fire rips through back of home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — A young family has been displaced after a fire tore through part of their home Friday evening.

At 6:12 p.m., Hobart firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of South Hobart Road, said Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz.

Because the family had an escape plan for such emergencies, they were able to make it out of the home safely and no one was hurt, Reitz said.

Hobart, Merrillville and Lake Station firefighters converged on the scene and found the back of the home was on fire and there was smoke throughout the house. Firefighters swiftly extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes.

The back of the house was badly damaged by the fire and the family was displaced from their home, Reitz said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.