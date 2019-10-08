GARY — Civil rights attorneys representing the family and a friend of a 25-year-old Gary man killed Aug. 17 by police outside his own home are claiming in a federal lawsuit the shooting was unjustified.
At a news conference Tuesday, Chicago-based attorney Andrew Stroth said Gary police Officer Isiah Price III shined his flashlight into the car that Rashad Cunningham was sitting in, and "in less than 10 seconds, shot and killed Rashad Cunningham at close range."
“At the time of the shooting, Rashad was holding his driver’s license and his wallet and did not present a threat to Officer Price or anyone else," Stroth said at Gary City Hall. He was joined by family and friends of Cunningham and members of two grassroots/civil rights groups — the Stolen Lives Project and the Tree of Life Justice League.
"Rashad was shot down in cold blood sitting in front of his home," said his mother, Tonia Simmons. "I will never see my son again. He will never be able to see his kids, and it's just so sad. We are going to get justice, and we are going to get answers, and we are not going to stop until we get exactly that."
The family and a friend, David Nusz, identified in court papers as a witness to the killing and a victim of excessive police force, are seeking damages against the city. Nusz is identified as a pro se plaintiff against Gary.
The suit seeks damages against Price and the city.
The litigation arises from a police call in the early morning hours of Aug. 17 of shots fired in the area of East 23rd Avenue and Kentucky Street, a residential part of Gary’s Midtown section.
Police have released few details of the encounter since reporting that officers arriving at the scene found a parked vehicle with three occupants and an officer’s weapon discharged, fatally wounding Cunningham, as officers approached the vehicle to investigate. Police initially reported that they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Heather Fox, who dated Cunningham and has a child with him, told The Times two days afterward that Cunningham was doing nothing wrong when police inexplicably shot him in a parked car after seeing him holding a gun that Cunningham was legally licensed to carry.
His uncle Ivan Simmons cautioned that his family is far from "anti-police."
"It's very simple. Do African Americans have the same Second Amendment rights as every other American in this nation?" he said.
The lawsuit states Cunningham was parked in a black Chevrolet Tahoe in front of his home at 23rd Avenue and Kentucky Street when Price and another unidentified officer approached the vehicle with their flashlights and weapons drawn. Cunningham, the suit states, was in the front passenger seat, and two other occupants were in the car.
The suit alleges Cunningham was holding his wallet and driver’s license in his hands. The suit doesn’t state Cunningham was armed.
The lawsuit continues that after the shooting, the unidentified officer with Price ordered Nusz to the ground, stepped on Nusz’s head, put a gun to Nusz’s face, handcuffed him and threatened, “Shut the (expletive) up. I should have shot you in your (expletive) head, too.”
The suit alleges police held Nusz in custody for six hours at the Gary police station, although Nusz hadn’t been charged with committing a crime.
At Tuesday's conference, Stroth suggested Price had a history of questionable run-ins with citizens.
Gary police records obtained by The Times show Price was suspended for 30 days without pay in 2013 for punching a child in the stomach and lying to superiors about it.
Latoya Howell, activist with the Stolen Lives Movement, said she stands with Cunningham's family as a fellow mother who lost her son to a police killing.
"How do you walk up to a car and up and blast? First of all, 'Hands up, don't shoot' isn't working for us. They killing us for walking, running, sitting, putting our hands up. It does not matter," Howell said. "And let it be known that this is unjust, and we will not stand for this."
The Cunningham family is not the first to file a lawsuit this year against the city of Gary alleging excessive force by one of its officers. The city also is defending itself against a lawsuit filed by the mother of Ke-Monte Cobbs, a 15-year-old robbery suspect gunned down by police in 2017.
Cunningham's family and social activists have demanded answers from Gary city officials, as well as the release of any video recordings made of the Aug. 17 encounter.
Per protocol, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez's office was tapped to head an independent investigation into the circumstances of the police-involved shooting.
Martinez said he forwarded the results of that investigation three weeks ago to Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter.
Carter told The Times his office recently received the victim's toxicology results and will begin its review of the case. He said he was not certain if Price was required to submit to a breath test, though he added he doesn't believe obtaining such information is protocol.
Carter said he, along with his five supervisors and Barb McConnell, a chief deputy, will review the sheriff's findings independently and determine if the officer's action were justified. Carter said he has final say but will consider staff's input.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson has offered condolences to the Cunningham family and said the Gary Police Department does not use body or dashboard cameras, so there are no recordings to release.
"I understand it's easier for me to wait than the family to wait. I haven't lost anyone. I can imagine how difficult it is for them. We will just have to wait for the results," she said.
An emotional Jessica Cunningham, of Gary, said the loss of her older brother "hurts every day."
"It's a heartbreak every day. We angry every day. And we miss him every day," she said.
Fox said Price "took a life away that meant everything to everybody."
"All Rashad wanted to do was take care of his family and get out of Gary, Indiana, but I just don't understand why his life had to be cut short," Fox said.