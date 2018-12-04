A family is offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of finding a missing 64-year-old man who was last seen Nov. 3 in the Winfield area.
Search dogs, a helicopter, multiple drones and investigating authorities have come up empty-handed so far in the search for Terry Fodemski, of Winfield.
The reward notice states, "He is in need of medication and left without his vehicle."
A Silver Alert was issued for Fodemski, who is believed to be on foot, police said. He was described as white, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and balding with gray hair and blue eyes.
Fodemski has bipolar disorder and is believed to be off his medication, police said.
The Lake County sheriff's police are asking the public to contact Detective Komisarcik or Detective Sanders at 219-755-3346 or 219-660-0023 with information regarding the missing man.