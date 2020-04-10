Family says missing woman may be in danger; police seek tips

GARY — The family of a 22-year-old woman last seen in March believes she may be in danger and is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.
Nadia D. Henderson, of Gary, was reported missing April 1, police said.
Brenda Spears, Henderson's aunt and guardian from a young age, said she last saw Henderson when she left her Gary home in early March with another woman.
She didn't realize Henderson might be in danger until early April and immediately reported her missing, Spears said.
Henderson normally is on social media every day, Spears said. She has not been on it at all since she left home, she said.
Spears said Henderson is her biological niece, but she has looked after her since she was 19 months old and calls Henderson her daughter.
"If she's safe, I need to know," Spears said. "If she's not safe, I need to know."
Gary police said Henderson was described as 5 foot 4, 180 pounds and black with a medium to dark complexion. She has a mental disability and may be in the Hammond or Chicago areas.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.
