Family searching for 15-year-old from Griffith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — Family members are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy last seen Monday.

Lucio Contreras left his Griffith home Monday night and has not been seen by his family since, his mother Maria Avila said.

Lucio got in trouble with police Monday, she said. She began scolding him, and he took off on foot. She attempted to follow him in her car and called police, but she lost sight of him behind Wadsworth Elementary School, she said.

"I need to know that he's OK," Avila said. "It's been over 24 hours now. All of our family is devastated. I just want to know that he's OK, and I just want him home."

Avila said she's received information that her son might be with another boy in the Griffith or Gary areas.

Lucio was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with the word Cappa writing in white lettering, black jogging pants, with dirty white shoes, police Cmdr. Keith Martin said. He is described as 5 foot 11 and 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Lucio's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Officer Robert Carney at 219-924-7503, ext. 255. To remain anonymous, call 219-922-3085, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.