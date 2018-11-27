CROWN POINT — The family of a 72-year-old woman who died last year from carbon monoxide poisoning has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her landlord, a property management company and others.
Emergency workers found Ernestine "Tina" Hoskins and her then-4-year-old granddaughter Brielle Hoskins unresponsive Dec. 20, 2017, inside the home they rented at 768 King St. in Gary. The home's furnace was not working, and an oven was open and radiating heat.
Tina Hoskins died at a local hospital. Brielle Hoskins survived but suffered brain damage as a result of "extreme carbon monoxide poisoning," according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit filed on behalf of Eboni Hoskins Mclemore, administrator for Tina Hoskins' estate, and Kourtni Hoskins, Brielle's mother, alleges landlord Martine Sutton and M&M Realty Management Inc., of Gary, were informed the home's furnace wasn't working but did not evacuate the family or provide alternative housing or supplemental heating.
Tina Hoskins and her young granddaughter were left in the cold, despite a city code requiring heating systems to be properly maintained, the suit says.
The family is seeking to recover funeral and burial costs, expenses for administering Tina Hoskins' estate, attorney's fees and litigation expenses, and other damages.
Sutton is a principal for M&M, according to Indiana secretary of state records. The Times was unable to reach Sutton for comment through a listed business contact, and a phone number for Sutton could not be located.
Sutton and M&M sent a handyman to the home Dec. 20 to look at the furnace, but he left without completing a repair, the lawsuit says.
Tina and Brielle Hoskins were found after Brielle's two older sisters became worried and activated an alarm at the home when Tina Hoskins failed to pick up one of them from school.
The alarm triggered a response from Gary police, who got no answer at the door. The two granddaughters arrived home and unlocked the door.
Firefighters discovered high carbon monoxide levels in the kitchen. An oven door was open, with extreme heat radiating through the kitchen, the lawsuit says.
The bottom of the oven was lined with aluminum foil, which covered vents and changed how the oven vented carbon monoxide. A carbon monoxide detector failed to alert Tina Hoskins of the danger in the home, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also names Kroger and the manufacturer of a Kiddie carbon monoxide alarm as defendants. Both companies have filed motions seeking to dismiss the case.
Indiana law does not mandate carbon monoxide detectors in homes or apartments. However, several Region communities earlier this year won state approval to require the devices be installed in new residential construction.
Times staff writer Daniel Carden contributed to this report.